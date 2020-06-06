Elkin police arrested and charged an Alaska man Saturday after he drove into a protester with his car and brandished a firearm after the crash, according to a news release.
Protesters were crossing the road at the intersection of Main Street and Bridge Street when Leroy O'Dell Boles, of Alaska, drove into a person who was helping people cross the road, police said.
Boles got out of his car with a gun and started arguing with the pedestrian, police said. Boles held the gun by his side.
Elkin police officers arrived on scene as the argument was getting started and quickly arrested Boles, according to the news release. The pedestrian was not injured.
Police charged Boles with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, being armed to the terror of the public and failure to yield to a pedestrian. He is being held in the Surry County Jail under a $60,000 bond.
