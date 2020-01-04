Age: 22 Date: Nov. 19

Where: 1304 Peachtree St.

Anyone charged: No

Charvez Kent Brown, 25, went to the address at 6:19 p.m. to sell Danielle Miller, 22, marijuana, police said. Miller, along with Jones and Andres Harris, 19, attempted to rob Brown. Brown tried to run away, but the three began shooting; Brown returned fire. Harris, Jones and Brown were wounded, and Jones died.

