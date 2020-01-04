Age: 22 Date: Nov. 19
Where: 1304 Peachtree St.
Anyone charged: No
Charvez Kent Brown, 25, went to the address at 6:19 p.m. to sell Danielle Miller, 22, marijuana, police said. Miller, along with Jones and Andres Harris, 19, attempted to rob Brown. Brown tried to run away, but the three began shooting; Brown returned fire. Harris, Jones and Brown were wounded, and Jones died.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.