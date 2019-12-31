Police have charged two men in a kidnapping and robbery reported early Monday morning in Winston-Salem and also have a 16-year-old in custody.
Investigators say the trio is responsible for the kidnapping and robbery of two teens forced into a vehicle and robbed.
With assistance from the police department’s Gang Unit and Special Weapons Tactics Unit, detectives arrested 20-year-old Jashawn Spruill and 20-year-old Laiere Liggins on Monday.
Both face charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon and first-degree kidnapping, and both were jailed under a $350,000 bond.
A third suspect is a 16-year-old, who was also taken into custody Monday, although that suspect’s name was not released.
Nor did police release photos of the suspects, citing the ongoing investigation.
Investigators were alerted to the crime around 12:30 a.m. Monday when officers were called to the Salem Crest Apartments on the 1400 block of East 10th Street. It was reported that two young people, ages 14 and 17, were kidnapped and robbed. The two were located unharmed in the 700 block of Salem Crest Circle.
