HIGH POINT — Dozens of law enforcement officers, city officials and volunteers canvassed two neighborhoods in drizzly weather Thursday afternoon where fatal shootings occurred in December.

They knocked on doors and handed out flyers to residents on Sharon and Wise streets, near where Kalon Ewing and Romar Hood were shot late Dec. 23, and Eskdale Drive, where John Austin Shoaf was shot on Christmas Eve.

Both Ewing, 27, and Shoaf, 18, later died from their injuries. Hood was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in stable condition, police said.

Ewing and Hood were the intended targets of the shooting, Capt. Tim Ellenberger said, while Shoaf's death was the result of a drug deal gone bad. 

Chief Kenneth Shultz said the canvassing had three objectives: "Number 1, we've got to let the community know that we care about the violence, no matter where it happens at. Number 2, we want to put information out there about what happened — there's a lot of misunderstandings and confusion ... so that we can set the record straight about what happened and what caused some of the violence that we're dealing with. And lastly, we're always looking for additional information."

Ellenberger said authorities are still looking for the assailant(s) in the shooting of Ewing and Hood. Deonte L. Thomas, 19, of High Point has been charged with first-degree murder in Shoaf's death. However, authorities are trying to identify other suspects in that incident.

