A former teacher at Walkertown Middle School is facing additional charges of sexually abusing students, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.
Carly Erin Kaczmarek, 32, of Belews Creek, was arrested Friday and charged with engaging in a sex act with a male student and taking indecent liberties with a student, both felonies.
Those offenses are alleged to have happened on Nov. 28, 2019, according to an arrest warrant.
Kaczmarek now faces five additional charges — one count of statutory rape, two counts of sexual activity with a student and two counts of taking indecent liberties with a student, according to the news release.
Kacmarek is accused of having a sex with a male student, engaging in a sex act with two other male students and taking indecent liberties with those two male students, according to arrest warrants. Those offenses also took place on Nov. 28, 2019.
Kaczmarek has been fired, the school system has said.
School administrators were notified last week of the sheriff’s office’s investigation into allegations of inappropriate incidents that reportedly happened off Walkertown Middle School’s campus, the school district said.
She already had been suspended pending an investigation into a separate and unrelated matter, the school system said. School officials declined to provide details of that investigation.
Kaczmarek has worked as a teacher with the school system since 2014, according to the school district.
Kaczmarek was being held Monday in the Forsyth County jail with her bond set at $50,000, court records show. Her next court date is May 21.
Anyone with information about the case can call the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office at 336-727-2112, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or the Crime Stoppers Spanish language line at 336-728-3904.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.