Two people made their first appearances Monday on murder charges in the death of a 69-year-old Winston-Salem man whose body was found bound and gagged in his apartment late last year.
On Friday, Lessie Denise Graves, 41, of the 1500 block of Woods Road, and Nathan Carlos Gilmore, 29, of the 1400 block of East 23rd Street, were both charged with murder. Winston-Salem police served the two with the arrest warrants at the Forsyth County Jail just after 3 p.m. Friday. The two were being held on criminal charges stemming from allegations that they kidnapped the man and that Graves robbed him.
They are accused of killing James Herbert McCormick, who lived at 3954 Sugar Creek Drive, on Dec. 30, 2018. On that date, Winston-Salem police officers went to McCormick’s apartment after acquaintances were unable to get in contact with him for several days.
According to an autopsy report, McCormick died from a lack of oxygen. Police found McCormick’s body covered with a sheet on the floor of a bedroom, an autopsy report said. An electrical cord bound his wrists behind his back, and his feet were bound with another cord. McCormick had a sock in his mouth, compressing his tongue against the roof of his mouth and blocking his airway, the autopsy report said. A second sock around his face helped secure the first sock. The socks restricted airflow, causing asphyxia and his death.
Chief District Judge Lisa Menefee appointed the capital defender’s office to represent Graves and Gilmore. If convicted, the maximum sentences they could face are either life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty.
Winston-Salem police have said Graves and Gilmore knew McCormick but have not publicly provided details about what that relationship entailed. Lt. Gregory Dorn of the Winston-Salem Police Department has previously said that McCormick was last seen alive on Dec. 23.
The report said McCormick had scattered scrapes and bruises on his arms and legs and possible bruising on the left side of his forehead.
The medical examiner’s office concluded that McCormick’s death was a homicide.
Graves is also charged with first-degree kidnapping and common-law robbery. Gilmore is charged with kidnapping. According to an arrest warrant, Graves is alleged to have taken a wallet, keys, a Social Security card and a cellphone that all had a total value of $500.
Graves and Gilmore are both being held in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed. They are scheduled to appear in Forsyth District Court on Aug. 15.