Multiple law enforcement agencies and various community representatives begin walking up Williamson Street in Winston-Salem for the door-to-door canvass. Nearly 120 officers and residents took part in the effort to find information on three recent killings.
A young girl rides her bike while probation officer Everett Sherrod of the Winston-Salem Police Department walks through Cole Village Apartments during the canvass. Officials handed out flyers written in English and Spanish.
Detective Greg Martin of the Winston-Salem Police Department speaks to Mindy Welch during the Violent Crimes Task Force Response, a door-to-door canvass, on Thursday.
Photos by Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Det. S.A. Alvarez of the Greensboro Police Department speaks with Cristal Rivera, a resident of the Cole Village Apartments, during the door-to-door canvass.
Nearly 120 law enforcement officers and local residents knocked on doors for two hours Thursday in three Winston-Salem neighborhoods, seeking information about three recent killings.
The officers consisted of Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point police detectives, Forsyth County sheriff’s deputies, FBI agents, agents with the federal Drug Enforcement Agency, U.S. Marshals, and agents with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, as well as state probation and parole officers, Winston-Salem Police Lt. Gregory Dorn said.
Those officers were joined by local residents, area ministers and other church leaders, interpreters and translators.
Dorn then read the details of three recent killings to the officers and civilian volunteers who gathered in the parking lot off Williamson Street behind Bowman Gray Stadium.
Alberto Rios Navarrette, 5, was shot and killed on July 6 in the Cole Ridge Circle Apartment complex, Dorn said. Alberto was playing in his parents’ living room when a bullet fired from outside the home killed him.
Winston-Salem police have charged three people with murder in connection with the killing — Oscar Rodriguez Mendez, 17, and two juveniles whose names haven’t released.
Police have obtained a warrant for the arrest of a fourth suspect, Santiago Marcial Rodriguez, 17, on a murder charge, but officers haven’t found him.
Chief Catrina Thompson of the Winston-Salem Police Department told the investigators and civilian volunteers that officers will find and arrest Rodriguez.
“It’s our goal not to quit until we find and bring to justice those individuals responsible for taking the life of a 5-year-old here in Winston-Salem,” Thompson said.
Detectives are also looking for leads on two other homicides: the June 5 killing of David Perez Pineda, 31, of Tara Court; and the July 16 killing of Eneas Fladimir Bustos-Rojas, 18, of Bruce Street, Dorn said.
Police found Pineda’s body in the driveway of a home in the 2200 block of Cole Road about 11 p.m. on June 5. Police said he died from a gunshot wound. The occupants of the home said they did not know Pineda, according to police.
Detectives are looking for information about Pineda’s whereabouts before his death, police said.
On July 16, officers responded to a wooded area near Timlic Avenue where Busto-Rojas was found dead from several gunshot wounds.
Family members told police they last saw Busto-Rojas walking away from the home in the early morning hours of July 15.
Dorn and Detective Daniel Clark of the Winston-Salem Police Department then divided the investigators and civilians into four teams, and the officers and volunteers walked through the Skyline Village Apartment complex and to nearby homes, knocking on doors and speaking to residents.
The canvass is a Violent Crimes Task Force initiative, police said.
“We continue to show the community how much we care about these cases,” Dorn said. “Sometimes, it seems like we are the only ones who care.”
Dorn then pointed to the state and federal investigators who gathered behind Bowman Gray Stadium to help Winston-Salem police canvass the Skyline Village Apartments’ neighborhood.
“We are here to solve these crimes for the families,” Dorn said. “Will that ever give them closure? Probably not. Our main goal is to bring guilty people to justice.”
The strong presence of law enforcement officers in the neighborhoods might prevent future crimes and will keep the victims’ names in the news, Dorn said.
Investigators expected to receive a good response from local residents in the three neighborhoods, Dorn said.
“If we don’t get any leads that will solve these cases, we put forth a good effort, and hopefully something will come out of it,” Dorn said.
After the investigators completed their canvass, Dorn said that officers will conduct follow-up interviews with three residents regarding Bustos-Rojas’ death.
Thompson said that police will continue to fight crime in the city.
“Gun violence is unacceptable in our community, especially when it takes the lives of children in our community,” Thompson said.
When investigators knocked doors and no one answered, they put flyers in the doors and in mailboxes about the three recent killings. The flyers were written in English and Spanish.
Brenda Oglesby, who lives on Williamson Street, said she was pleased to talk to an officer about the killings near her home. Investigators canvassing the neighborhood was long overdue, she said.
The Skyline Village Apartments and the surrounding homes are dangerous places for their residents, Oglesby said.
She is considering moving out of the neighborhood, Oglesby said.
“People are out of control over here,” Oglesby said. “Bullies are pushing people around, and there is drug-dealing here. Something must be done.”
At the Cole Village Apartments, Cristal Rivera, a resident, said she was happy to see the officers talking to residents about the killing of 5-year-old Alberto Navarrette.
“It feels like it’s more safe here,” Rivera said. “They (the officers) are looking out for the community.”
