Updated 10:47 p.m.
GREENSBORO — A day after being abducted from a neighborhood playground, a 3-year-old Greensboro girl was back safe with her family.
Authorities said late Thursday that Ahlora Ashanti Sample Lindiment was found outside of a church about six miles from where she was abducted by an unknown woman the evening before.
The woman suspected of abducting Ahlora from the playground at Claremont Courts remains at large, Greensboro Police Chief Wayne Scott said. He said there’s still no motive in the abduction.
A tip led police to Words of Faith Christian Center at 719 Dillard St. about 8:20 p.m. Thursday. A woman who called a special tipline told authorities she found a girl she thought might be Ahlora walking along the road in that area. The girl was able to give her mother’s name, and family later confirmed that she was Ahlora, officials said.
She was taken to a hospital to be examined and was reunited with her family about 9:45 p.m., Scott said during a press conference.
“The parents have been on edge ... like most of the community,” he said late Thursday, adding that the family was “elated that they were able to be reunited with their child.”
Scott said while they have not identified the woman accused of taking Ahlora, they have some strong leads and are asking the community to continue to help as officials search for information on what happened.
She is described as a black woman in her 20s with a medium complexion and short black hair in a ponytail who is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds.
Police responded about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday to a missing child report at the Claremont Courts, a public housing complex with 250 units at 2411 Phillips Ave.
Scott said authorities quickly realized that the child wasn’t missing but had been abducted. Family members pleaded for the abductor to return Ahlora and an Amber Alert broadcast details of the kidnapping and alleged kidnapper across the state and beyond.
Ahlora’s stepmother, Shaye Wallace, said earlier Thursday that she and the girl’s father, Thomas Blackburn, hadn’t slept since they learned that an unknown woman took Ahlora from a nearby playground.
She pleaded for the abductor to bring Ahlora home as the Amber Alert sounded in the background.
“Ahlora, if you hear me, just know that we are looking for you,” Wallace said. “Mommy loves you, daddy loves you and everybody loves you. We hope to see you soon.”
Ahlora’s biological mother, Erica Lindiment, also pleaded to television cameras Wednesday night for the return of her daughter.
Scott called in federal and state law enforcement to help investigate Ahlora’s abduction.
Officers did have three young witnesses to the kidnapping: Ahlora’s siblings, ages 9, 7 and 5 years old.
Wallace said an adult family member had been watching the children but stepped inside the apartment moments before the abduction.
A family rule is that if no adult is outside the children should only play on the playground across from the apartment’s front windows. Instead, the children walked down to a merry-go-round perpendicular to their unit. There, the children said, a woman approached them and grabbed Ahlora by the arm.
“My oldest daughter was like, ‘No you can’t take her. She’s got to come home,’” Wallace said.
She said the children tried to stop the woman and tried to alert an uncle.
“By the time he got there, they were gone,” she said.
Scott said 100 officers canvassed for blocks around the apartment complex Wednesday night. They searched vacant buildings and sent out an Amber Alert.
Surveillance footage from Claremont Homes captured a quick video of the woman suspected of abducting Ahlora walking near the merry-go-round shortly before the kidnapping. A video captured earlier Wednesday at a nearby store also showed the woman dressed in the same clothes she wore at the playground — a black crop top and black pants with tiger print faces on them and yellow and white stripes down the sides.
“She was out in that area acting very suspicious,” Scott said. “She interacted with some adults. She interacted with multiple children in what was defined as in a suspicious way.”
He added that there is nothing that has led police to believe the woman is a serial predator or targeting other children but they are “obviously” concerned and that concern is part of their investigation going forward.
Scott said police are staying vigilant near schools and playgrounds.
Updated 9:58 p.m.
GREENSBORO — A 3-year-old girl reported abducted Wednesday evening from a local playground has been found alive, police said late Thursday.
Greensboro police said in a news release shortly before 10 p.m. that Ahlora Shanti-Sample Lindiment has been safely located and is being reunited with her family.
No further details were released.
Authorities are expected to discuss the case at a 10 p.m. press conference.
The Amber Alert has been canceled.
Updated 9:37 p.m.
GREENSBORO — A 3-year-old girl reported abducted Wednesday evening from a local playground has been found alive, WGHP-Channel 8 is reporting.
The TV station, quoting FBI officials, said Ahlora Ashanti Sample Lindiment was found Thursday. The FBI has not returned a message from the News & Record to confirm the information.
Officials have called a press conference for 10 p.m. Thursday to discuss developments in the case.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
Updated 7:41 p.m.
GREENSBORO — The strident tones of an Amber Alert sounded Thursday morning inside the apartment complex where a 3-year-old girl was abducted Wednesday night.
It was a reminder to the family of Ahlora Ashanti Sample Lindiment that she was still missing.
A reminder they didn't need.
Ahlora's stepmother, Shaye Wallace, said she and the girl's father, Thomas Blackburn, haven't slept since they learned that an unknown woman took Ahlora from a nearby playground.
Police are looking for a black woman in her 20s with a medium complexion and short black hair in a ponytail who is five feet, six inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds. So far, officers haven't been able to identify her or determine a motive in the kidnapping.
On Thursday, Wallace pleaded for the abductor to bring Ahlora home as the Amber Alert sounded in the background.
"Ahlora, if you hear me, just know that we are looking for you," Wallace said. "Mommy loves you, daddy loves you and everybody loves you. We hope to see you soon."
Police responded about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday to a missing child report at the Claremont Courts, a public housing complex with 250 units at 2411 Phillips Ave.
Police Chief Wayne Scott said authorities quickly realized that the child wasn't missing but had been abducted.
"These cases are emotional and they should be," he said. "Every second she's not where she should be, she is in danger."
He called in federal and state law enforcement to help investigate Ahlora's abduction.
Officers did have three young witnesses to the kidnapping: Ahlora's siblings, ages 9, 7 and 5 years old.
Wallace said an adult family member had been watching the children but stepped inside the apartment moments before the abduction.
A family rule is that if no adult is outside the children should only play on the playground across from the apartment's front windows. Instead, the children walked down to a yellow and red merry-go-round perpendicular to their unit.
There the children said a woman approached them and grabbed Ahlora by the arm.
"My oldest daughter was like, 'No you can't take her. She's got to come home,'" Wallace said.
Wallace said her stepdaughter is 35 pounds and bowlegged, making her easy to move.
"They tried to stop her and they couldn't and they tried to get the uncle," Wallace said. "By the time he got there, they were gone."
Ahlora is 2-feet tall with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a short-sleeved, pink T-shirt with black jeans and white sandals. Wallace said she speaks immaturely for her age, making her hard to understand.
Scott said 100 officers canvassed for blocks around the apartment complex Wednesday night. They searched vacant buildings and sent out an Amber Alert.
Surveillance footage from Claremont Homes captured a quick video of the woman suspected of abducting Ahlora walking near the merry-go-round shortly before the kidnapping. A video captured earlier Wednesday at a nearby store also showed the woman dressed in the same clothes she wore at the playground — a black crop top and black pants with tiger print faces on them and yellow and white stripes down the sides.
Scott said it is "invaluably important to us to locate" the woman, whom police have not been able to identify. Scott added that Ahlora wasn't the only child the suspect interacted with at the playground on Wednesday.
"She was out in that area acting very suspicious," Scott said. "She interacted with some adults. She interacted with multiple children in what was defined as in a suspicious way."
He added that there is nothing that has led police to believe the woman is a serial predator or targeting other children but they are "obviously" concerned and that concern is part of their investigation going forward.
Scott said police are staying vigilant near schools and playgrounds to keep other Greensboro children safe.
Ahlora's kidnapping caught the public's attention overnight and brought others into the neighborhood to join the search.
Councilwoman Goldie Wells visited the family Thursday.
"I just came by to tell you we're concerned," Wells told them. "I just talked to the mayor and we hope everything will turn out all right."
Wells asked a few more questions before walking off and talking to other neighbors.
Nearby, Malique Hough and Lynn Womble stopped everyone they could to ask about Ahlora and show her photo.
"We just want to make sure everyone, anywhere are aware we have a child missing," Womble said. "Let's bring this baby home. Please."
Police said that the kidnapper could drop Ahlora off at a safe facility like the hospital or fire department with no questions asked.
Scott said he believes someone saw Ahlora's kidnapping and can hopefully add more details to who the woman is and whether she could be traveling in a vehicle.
"We have got to work together as a community to bring this child home," Scott said. "She is Greensboro's little girl and we need to get her home."
Updated at 2:15 p.m.
GREENSBORO — A 3-year-old girl was playing with her siblings on a merry-go-round Wednesday afternoon when a woman walked up and dragged her away, police said.
Officers spent Wednesday night and Thursday searching for Ahlora Ashanti Sample Lindiment, who was taken from Claremont Courts Apartments at 2411 Phillips Ave.
Her parents pleaded Thursday morning near the playground where she was taken for the abductor to bring her home.
"Ahlora, if you hear me, just know that we are looking for you," said Shaye Wallace, Ahlora's stepmother. "Mommy loves you, daddy loves you and everybody loves you. We hope to see you soon."
Wallace said she and Ahlora's father, Thomas Blackburn, haven't slept since the abduction. The family is mad, they're pointing fingers at people because they're exhausted and they don't know where to go or where to look to find the missing toddler, she said.
Ahlora is 2-feet tall, weighs 40 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a short sleeve, pink T-shirt, black jeans and white sandals. Wallace said she's bow-legged and has immature speech for her age.
The woman who took Ahlora is described by police as a five-foot-six woman weighing about 135 pounds with short black hair in a pony tail.
Wallace said she's hoping the woman isn't being mean to her daughter.
"Our minds are running wild," Wallace said. "We don't know if she's taken care of. We don't know if she's cold, if she's eaten."
The family learned about the abduction Wednesday night when Ahlora's siblings ran into their house and told their uncle that a woman grabbed Ahlora by the arm and led her away.
"They tried to stop her and they couldn't and they tried to get the uncle," Wallace said. "By the time he got there, they were gone."
Wallace said her oldest daughter, a 9-year-old, said she told the woman that Ahlora needed to go home but the abductor said she would bring the toddler right back.
"She lied because she hasn't brought her back," Wallace said.
Wallace said she doesn't think the other kids have realized the seriousness of the kidnapping, but they keep asking for their sister.
"They keep saying they want their baby back," Wallace said. "She's a sweet little baby. I'm just scared that they're not taking care of her."
The FBI and State Bureau of Investigation have joined police in trying to find the girl.
Officers spent Thursday morning going door-to-door at the apartment complex where Ahlora was taken asking neighbors if they had seen anything.
Other neighbors walked around with posters asking the same questions.
Malique Hough and Lynn Womble stopped everyone they could to ask about Ahlora.
"We just want to make sure everyone, anywhere are aware we have a child missing," Womble said. "Let's bring this baby home. Please."
Councilwoman Goldie Wells visited the family during the search.
"I just came by to tell you we're concerned," Wells said. "I just talked to the mayor and we hope everything will turn out all right."
Wells asked a few more questions before walking off and talking to other neighbors.
Police asked the family to join them at a nearby substation.
They left their other children with family and gave them strict instructions: don't let them play outside.
And Ahlora's stepmother made one final plea to the community.
"We don't care who has or why you have her," Wallace said, "just please bring our baby home."
GREENSBORO — Police are asking for help identifying a woman seen in surveillance video near where 3-year-old Ahlora Ashanti Sample Lindiment was taken.
Police ask that anyone who may seen anything suspicious in the 2400 block of Phillips Avenue between 4 and 8 p.m. on Wednesday to call police at 336-574-4035 or call 911.
Investigators with the Police Department, the Guilford County Sheriff's Office, and the FBI will be canvassing the neighborhood where Ahlora was last seen to speak to anyone who may have information to help find her, according to a police news release.
An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday night after the girl was reportedly abducted around 6:30 p.m. from a playground on Phillips Avenue.
GREENSBORO — Police are looking for a girl who was reported abducted Wednesday evening from a playground on Phillips Avenue.
An Amber Alert has been issued for Ahlora Ashanti Sample Lindiment, who is described as a 3-year-old girl with brown eyes and black hair, police said in a news release. According to the Amber Alert, her hair is braided with multi-colored beads. She weighs about 40 pounds and is about 2 feet tall.
She was last seen wearing a short-sleeve pink T-shirt, black jeans and possibly white sandals.
She was at a playground at 2411 Phillips Ave. when she was taken, according to the Amber Alert.
Police received a report about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday that the girl had been abducted by a black woman with a medium complexion and hair in a short ponytail. The woman is in her 20s, weighs about 135 pounds and is 5 feet 6 inches tall, police said. She was wearing a short-sleeve black crop top with black pants with tiger print faces on them, a yellow stripe on one leg and a white stripe on the other leg. She also was wearing dark flip flops and a gold chain.
She was last seen heading northwest from the playground, according to the Amber Alert.
Anyone with information or who has seen the child is asked to call police at 336-373-2287 or 911.
