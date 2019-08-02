BURLINGTON — A Yanceyville man was trying to raise money for his daughter's bone-marrow transplant.
He used a flyer that had a photo of his daughter, Tammy Wilson, on it which was distributed throughout the area. Local media outlets even picked up on the story.
That's when the donations started coming in from Burlington, Asheboro and possibly other areas.
The problem?
That girl in the photo wasn't his daughter.
Police found out about the deception after a woman reported to police that the photo was of her at a younger age and had been used without her consent.
Gable has been charged with obtaining property by false pretense, according to a police news release. Police are continuing to look for him.
Police detectives believe there are other victims that have not yet come forward from both the Burlington and Asheboro areas. If you made donations to Gable believing he was the father of Tammy Wilson, or if you have been victimized by this offender regarding this case, please contact your local law enforcement agency to file a report.
The Burlington Police Department is actively seeking anyone with information regarding this investigation or the location of Gable. If anyone has information, contact police at 336-229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at 336-229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for a text-a-tip method, both with possible cash rewards.