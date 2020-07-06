Flowers are left along Northwest Boulevard at Gateway Commons Park near the area where Ella Crawley was killed last weekend. A rally called Black Ops: Rebellion of Black Women was held at the park, Sunday, May 31, 2020. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal) 20200601w_nws_rally
Detectives will go door-to-door in neighborhoods near the 300 block of W. Northwest Boulevard to get more information into the death of Ella Lorine Crawley.
Crawley, 50, was found beaten on May 23 near a walking path in Gateway Commons Park in the Aster Park area off Northwest Boulevard. She died May 24 from her injuries. Winston-Salem police said that a preliminary autopsy found Crawley died from blunt-force trauma and strangulation. Police said in a news release Monday that investigators are also trying to determine whether Crawley was sexually assaulted. Police said certain parts of her clothing were missing. No arrests have been made.
On Tuesday, authorities from multiple law enforcement agencies, joined by community members, will gather for what police call a Violent Crimes Task Force Response. That will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Union Baptist Church, 1200 North Trade St. Then the response team will go door-to-door in the neighborhoods near the 300 block of W. Northwest Boulevard.
In a statement, Winston-Salem police said that Crawley was homeless at the time of her death. She was also known to be in the area where she was found and had been walking. She was wearing a gray parka with a beige shirt, police said.
Winston-Salem police said detectives think Crawley encountered her assailant on or near Northwest Boulevard and that she was likely attacked a short time before she was found at 7:02 a.m. on May 23.
Bobby Ellison, one of her two brothers, told the Winston-Salem Journal in May that his sister was a good person but struggled with mental health issues for years. He said she had taken medication in the past but had stopped. Ellison said his sister's life began to spiral when she stopped taking the medication. She lost her apartment about a year ago and became homeless.
Crawley had lived for years in the Aster Park area where she was killed, according to Ellison. He said his mother adopted Crawley when she was a child and that she grew up in Bluefield, W. Va., where she graduated from Bluefield High School.
Both of her brothers retired from the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office. Ellison said his sister moved to Winston-Salem around the late 1990s and early 2000s and worked for Novant Health, preparing food for staff members and patients. In early 2019, Crawley was reported missing but was quickly located.
Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7000 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800. Crime Stoppers may also be reached on Facebook via the "Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County" page.
PHOTOS: Black Ops: Rebellion of Black Women rally at Gateway Commons Park
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Not very surprised that the person,persons responsible have not been caught,arrested .proof that as a culture no one gives a flying fig about that person.proof yet again how& since 1964 how cheap human life has become. I feel bad for her, what family the victim has/had but for the neighbors, neighborhood. .. .you reaped what you sowed .no sympathy from me in the least
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.