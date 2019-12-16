A teenager was shot and killed Monday night in southern Winston-Salem, authorities said.

Police officers went to the area at South Main and Wright streets around 7:40 p.m., according to FOX8/WGHP, the news-gathering partner of the Winston-Salem Journal.

Officers then found a 15-year-old with a gunshot wound at the scene, the television station reported. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police haven't identified the victim.

Officers are investigating the incident.

