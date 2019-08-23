Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading 10 free articles on our site. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles, or you can purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information. If you need help, please contact our office at 336-727-7211.
Winston-Salem police on Friday charged an 18-year-old for his alleged role in a shooting that injured three other teens at a mobile home park Thursday night.
Police arrested Eduardo Ozuna, 18, of Greene Cross Drive on three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to inflict serious injury.
Ozuna is being held in the Forsyth County Jail under a $75,000 secured bond, the Winston-Salem Police Department said in a statement.
He was booked into the Forsyth County jail at 3:55 a.m. Friday.
Ozuna is scheduled to make his first appearance in court Sept. 12.
Police and arrest warrants identified 19-year-old Eduardo Saligan-Calleja as one of the three teenagers shot at the mobile home park. Luis Saligan-Calleja and Brian Chiman were identified as the other victims.
Ozuna is accused of shooting all three with a handgun on Thursday, the warrants said.
Winston Salem police Lt. Amy Gauldin declined to release the ages of the other two teens who were shot. All three victims were in stable condition early Friday, police said.
Court records say that Ozuna is a certified gang member who was on probation at the time of the shooting. Police Lt. Eric Montgomery said he didn’t know whether Thursday night’s shooting was gang-related.
A probation officer filed a probation-violation report against Ozuna on Friday with the Forsyth County Clerk of Court. A judge put him on probation for a year in January after Ozuna pleaded guilty to possessing marijuana paraphernalia on June 6, 2018, court records show.
At the mobile-home park, a resident said her home-security system’s camera captured the shooting on video and that police seized the video and her video equipment. She did not want her name published, citing safety concerns.
The woman said a group of boys, between the ages of 15 and 16, were playing basketball near her house when a car drove into the mobile-home park, and one of the vehicle’s occupants began shooting at them. A basketball goal is set up on the side of the road about 100 yards from the woman’s house, and children’s bicycles were lying on the ground near it.
Gauldin declined comment when asked about the events leading up to the shooting.
The woman said she heard about 25 shots during the shooting. Gauldin could not say how many shots were fired or what caliber shell casings police recovered because the evidence was still being processed.
Lori Sykes, an attorney for the Winston-Salem Police Department, said in an email Friday afternoon the department would not release the audio from the 911 calls.
The woman said she saw the video before police confiscated it as evidence. She said it showed a larger man driving the car while a smaller man leaned out of the vehicle, firing at the group of teenagers while leaving the area.
Gauldin declined to say whether Ozuna is the only suspect, saying the investigation remains active.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem is on Facebook.