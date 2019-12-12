Winston-Salem police are investigating a pair of armed robberies from Wednesday night and early Thursday morning that were likely committed by the same crew, according to Winston-Salem police officer Lt. Gregory Dorn.
The first robbery happened around 6:45 p.m. in the parking lot of the McDonald's on Hanes Mall Circle, Dorn said. A man was sitting in his car, eating his meal while also holding $50, when a group of four men with their faces covered approached his window, Dorn said. One of the men lifted his shirt, showing a gun in his waistband, Dorn said.
The men took the $50, got in a burgundy Honda Pilot and drove away, Dorn said.
The man who lost his $50, followed them and got the Pilot's license plate number, providing it to police. The plate, reading DBF3047, matched that of a burgundy Pilot stolen Dec. 4 from a home on Sink Street, according to police records.
Later, at around 1 a.m., police went to the 4 Brothers Food Store at 2602 New Walkertown Road after getting a call about a robbery there. Moments earlier, three men, with faces covered, entered the store brandishing guns, Dorn said.
The men directed an employee to open the store safe and stole money from the register also, Dorn said. A fourth man was waiting outside the store as a getaway driver in a vehicle resembling the burgundy Honda Pilot from the McDonald's robbery Dorn said.
Police don't know how much money the thieves stole from the service station because the store manager has not completed an audit yet, Dorn said.
Officers have video of the 4 Brothers robbery but will not release it until they've exhausted their current leads, Dorn said.
Police believe the robbers are hiding the car behind a home or in a garage during the day and using it at night to commit further robberies, Dorn said.
Authorities ask anyone with information about the robberies or the stolen vehicle to call the police department at 336-773-7700, or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.
