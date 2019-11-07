A South Carolina man is accused of using a gun to rob the Fun Zone in Kernersville last month.
Christopher Demarcus Bethea, 42, of Bennettsville, S.C., was charged Tuesday by Greensboro police, who arrested the man while investigating a separate crime.
Bethea faces charges of common law robbery and is being held in the Guilford County jail under a $150,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 9.
The Fun Zone at 723 E. Mountain St. in Kernersville was robbed at gunpoint Oct. 5, police say. An undisclosed amount of cash was taken.
Kernersville police named Bethea as a suspect and obtained warrants for his arrest. Greensboro police serviced those warrants this week.
