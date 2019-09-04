One man was grazed by a bullet in a drive-by shooting Tuesday night in east Winston-Salem, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.
Terrick Jujuan Staten, 29, was sitting in his car at an apartment complex in the 1100 block of East Second Street when an unknown person, or people, began shooting at him, according to Winston-Salem police officer Lt. Greg Dorn.
One of the bullets grazed the man’s neck, though Dorn said the injury could have also been caused by broken glass. The wound was minor, Dorn said.
The man didn’t see much and wasn’t sure if the shooter fired from a white car or a black car. He also said there could have been two cars from which people were shooting, according to Dorn. Police don’t have any suspects.
Dorn said the man didn’t know why he was shot at, and it’s unclear if he was the intended target.
There have been at least three drive-by shootings in Winston-Salem since Saturday, with four people injured in the shootings.
Two people were injured Monday night in a drive-by shooting in the 1800 block of Longview Drive. Police said 25-year-old Josiah Davis of Kernersville and 22-year-old Alfredo Saldierna, were standing in the road outside Saldierna's house when a car pulled up to the home and someone opened fire.
Both men were reported to be in stable condition at an area hospital that night.
On Saturday, a 51-year-old man was shot in the foot in an apparent drive-by shooting while he sat on his porch at the Tara Court Apartment complex in southeast Winston-Salem. Police have no suspects in that investigation either.
Anyone with information about these shootings should contact Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers has a Spanish language line also, 336-728-3904.
