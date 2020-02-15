A man sustained a gunshot wound Saturday night at an apartment complex on Bethabara Road in Winston-Salem, authorities said.
The incident happened shortly after 6:20 p.m., Winston-Salem police Lt. Vincent Rega said. A man in his late 30s or early 40s suffered a gunshot wound.
The injury isn't believed to be life threatening, Rega said.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Officers didn't immediate make an arrest, but they are chasing leads, Rega said.
No other details were immediately available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.