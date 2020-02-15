Winston-Salem police vehicle light bar (copy)

File photo

 BY LEE O. SANDERLIN Winston-Salem Journal

A man sustained a gunshot wound Saturday night at an apartment complex on Bethabara Road in Winston-Salem, authorities said.

The incident happened shortly after 6:20 p.m., Winston-Salem police Lt. Vincent Rega said. A man in his late 30s or early 40s suffered a gunshot wound.

The injury isn't believed to be life threatening, Rega said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Officers didn't immediate make an arrest, but they are chasing leads, Rega said.

No other details were immediately available.

jhinton@wsjournal.com

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

Recommended for you

Load comments