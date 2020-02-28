A judge sentenced a Kernersville man to prison Friday after he was convicted last year of impersonating a U.S. marshal, authorities said.
Judge N. Carlton Tilley Jr. of U.S. District Court sentenced Michael Robert Kwasniewski, 38, to serve 16 months in federal prison, the U.S. Attorney's office in Greensboro said in a statement.
Tilley also ordered Kwasniewski to serve three years on supervised release after his prison term and to pay a $2,000 fine and special assessment of $100, the U.S. Attorney's office said.
Kwasniewski, who pleaded guilty in federal court on March 6, 2019, was accused of using a fake U.S. Marshals badge, identification cards and credentials that were of “such remarkable quality” that it would take more than a “cursory inspection” to deem them as forgeries, according to federal court records.
Kwasniewski also was accused of entering a Kohl’s department store in Kernersville on Dec. 10, 2018, wearing a grey T-shirt with a U.S. Marshals Service emblem on the front and a marshal's badge draped around his neck, the U.S. attorney's office said. Kwasniewski was also armed with a handgun on his right side.
Over the course of several hours in the store that night, Kwasniewski displayed the badge and repeatedly identified himself to store employees as a “U.S. Marshal,” the U.S. Attorney's office said.
U.S. Marshals arrested Kwasniewski on Nov. 2, 2018 at his house in Kernersville. Agents saw, but did not seize, another badge, a U.S. Marshals hat, a Glock and tactical gear in the house.
Kwasniewski told agents during an interview, following his arrest, that he bought the items on eBay, federal court records show.
Following the arrest, law enforcement took custody of Kwasniewski’s personal effects, including his cellphone, and placed them in the custody of the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.