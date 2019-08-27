The Winston-Salem Journal and three television news stations want a Forsyth County judge to release 911 calls in connection to the fatal shooting of a Winston-Salem man outside a restaurant. Those 911 calls were sealed by a judge earlier this month at the request of Forsyth County prosecutors.
The 911 calls were made Aug. 6 when Julius Randolph "Juice" Sampson was shot to death outside BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse at Hanes Mall. Winston-Salem police were called to Hanes Mall at 3:41 p.m. on reports of a shooting.
Police said Sampson, 32, a married father of three who worked as a barber at Supreme Legacy Barbershop in Hanes Mall, had an argument with Robert Anthony Granato, 22, inside the restaurant. The run-in spilled outside the restaurant, and Granato pulled out a gun and shot Sampson, police have said.
Granato is charged with felony murder and carrying a concealed weapon while or after consuming alcohol. He is in Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed on the murder charge. His next court date in Forsyth District Court is Dec. 5. Nothing substantial will be done with his case until Forsyth County prosecutors seek an indictment that will send the case to Forsyth Superior Court.
Judge David Hall of Forsyth Superior Court signed an order Aug. 9 to seal five 911 calls, saying the public release of the 911 calls could jeopardize the ongoing investigation and hurt Granato's chances at a fair trial.
Authorities did release two 911 calls in the days to come.
The order sealing the remainder of the calls was file-stamped on Aug. 12, the same day that Mayor Allen Joines held a news conference ensuring a full and transparent investigation into Sampson's death. Many people believed the shooting was racially motivated. Police have said they don't have evidence that it was, though they have also said Sampson, who is black, and Granato, who is white, used racial epithets.
The Winston-Salem Journal and news stations WXII, WFMY and WGHP filed a motion in Forsyth Superior Court on Friday seeking to overturn Hall's order sealing the 911 tapes. According to the motion, the process through which Hall signed the order was unconstitutional because media organizations were not notified of a hearing and were not give a chance to be heard on the possible order to seal.
Mike Tadych, Amanda Martin and Hugh Stevens, attorneys representing the media organizations, also object to what they call an implied gag order. Hall's order limits the copying, dissemination and distribution of the 911 calls to Forsyth County prosecutors, Granato's attorney, Paul James, and anyone working on their behalf. But the order also applies to "all persons in possession of the above-referenced audio recordings and material until further hearing by this Court."
Under state law, 911 calls are public record. Law-enforcement agencies can choose to not release the audio of a 911 call if the audio identifies the caller. But if the audio cannot be released, agencies have to release a written transcript of the call. They can also release audio edited to obscure the voice of the caller.
And they can seek to seal the 911 calls through a court order, but the attorneys say law-enforcement agents and prosecutors have to prove that sealing is necessary by a "preponderance" of the evidence.
In this case, the Winston-Salem Journal sought the 911 calls soon after the fatal shooting of Sampson.
Race had emerged as a central issue in the case, with many people on social media claiming Granato used a racial epithet toward Sampson after Sampson defended a female bartender at the restaurant.
They also pointed to a 2014 picture from Granato's Instagram account that shows Granato and a friend both holding up the OK hand signal. Since 2017, the OK hand signal has increasingly become associated with white supremacists.
A video posted on Facebook showed the immediate aftermath of the shooting, and Arnita Miles, a former Winston-Salem police officer, sent a letter to City Council Members, raising questions about the police investigation and the response times of police and paramedics to the scene.
Andy Morrissey, managing editor for the Winston-Salem Journal, said the case — a fatal shooting at Hanes Mall — has generated significant community interest.
"The intent of the motion by local news media is to make public records available that may yield crucial evidence about what happened in the moments before the confrontation and shooting," he said. "As with any death, the question of why is often the most important, and the most difficult, to answer."
According to the motion filed on behalf of media outlets, even though the Winston-Salem Journal requested the 911 calls from city officials, the Journal never got any indication that police or prosecutors were seeking to formally seal the calls.
The Journal also never got a notification that there would be a hearing in judge's chambers. There's nothing in the public record indicating that Hall took sworn testimony from anyone.
"It appears from what is on the public record at present, the in-chambers hearing on August 9, 2019 was conducted without providing notice and an opportunity to be heard to (the requesting parties) or anyone else, and without the most cursory compliance with open court rigors, flouting all constitutional mandates of notice and opportunity to be heard," the attorneys for the news organizations said in court papers. "These clandestine actions fly in the face of constitutional and statutory protections for public transparency and should be overturned."
Tadych, Martin and Stevens also argue that the implied gag order is unconstitutional because there are less restrictive ways to protect a defendant's right to a fair trial.
O'Neill could not be reached for comment. James, Granato's attorney, said he did not object to prosecutors' request to seal the 911 calls.
"It is better for all parties that this case not be tried in the press and potentially taint a jury pool to the point where any trial might need to be moved to an adjoining county," he said Tuesday.
Winston-Salem attorney Angela Carmon said the city would comply with whatever order a Forsyth County judge issues in this matter.
A hearing on the motion has not yet been set.
Making one killing more important than the other killings is a form of supremacy. Think about it.
