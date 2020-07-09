A judge reduced the bond Thursday of a Winston-Salem teenager charged with murder in a man's death last year.
During a court hearing, Judge David Hall of Forsyth Superior Court set the bond at $250,000 for Brandon Martelle Banks, 14, of Althea Street.
Banks was being held Thursday in the Guilford County Juvenile Detention Center with his bond set at $1 million, Andrew Keever, Banks' attorney, told Hall during the hearing.
Banks has been held in that juvenile detention center since he was arrested in June 2019, Keever said. Banks didn't attend the hearing.
Banks was indicted in late June on charges of first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, court records show.
Banks and a co-defendant, Bayron Yovant Estrada Gonzalez, 16, of Butler Street in Winston-Salem are accused shooting to death Tevin LaMar Bonner on June 17, 2019. Bonner, 28, of El Paso, Texas, died five days later at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
If the $250,000 bond is posted for Banks, then Banks will be placed on house arrest with electronic monitoring, Hall said. Banks also must remain with his mother and not leave their home, Hall said.
Hall also allowed Banks to visit a doctor's office and his attorney's office if Banks is released on the reduced bond, Keever said.
If Banks violates those conditions, then Banks will be arrested and placed into custody and his bond will be set at $1 million, Hall said.
Keever acknowledged that Banks is charged with first-degree murder in Bonner's death, but said Hall should consider other factors in the case, especially the involvement of Gonzalez.
Banks and his mother want Banks to be released from custody and placed on electronic monitoring at their home, Keever said. Banks has a child with his girlfriend, and Banks' mother is pregnant, Keever said.
Prosecutor Belinda Foster described the circumstances that led to Bonner's death last year.
Banks and Gonzalez met Bonner on June 17, 2019 to buy marijuana, Foster said. Bonner was in Winston-Salem at that time installing alarm systems.
After the marijuana was purchased, Banks and Gonzalez wanted Bonner to drive them home and gave him directions, Foster said. Banks was sitting in the front passenger seat, and Gonzalez was sitting in the rear passenger seat behind Bonner who was driving, Foster said.
Foster accused Gonzalez of pulling out a gun and shooting Bonner three times in the back of his head. The teens then robbed Bonner, Foster said. Banks and Gonzalez also are accused stealing Bonner's motor-vehicle key fob and his 2014 gray Jeep SUV, according to court records.
A resident saw the incident and called police, Foster said.
Winston-Salem police found Bonner lying on the ground shortly before 10 p.m. in the 1400 block of Williamson Street near Timlic Avenue in the city's southeastern section.
Based on that evidence, Banks wasn't the shooter, Hall said. Banks is not a gang member either, Foster said.
