"I'm in Georgia, good luck finding me."
Well, authorities must have had their lucky rabbit feet and four-leaf clovers because they found Larry Darnell Thompson in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Thompson, 30, of Dakota, Ga., is in the Alamance County Jail now accused of taking $600 from a female via a money transfer app, according to an Alamance County Sheriff's Office news release.
The victim reported the crime to the sheriff's office on March 1. She said the money had been transferred without her knowledge or consent.
Attempts to contact Thompson by the sheriff's investigator were fruitless for two months until Thompson answered the phone and admitted to receiving the money.
Thompson claimed the victim transferred the money accidentally and he did not have to give it back. That's when he told the investigator "good luck finding" him.
Thompson was arrested July 20 and transported to the county jail on Thursday where the warrant was served.
He is charged with obtaining property by false pretense. His bail was set at $2,500.