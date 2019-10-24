A Forsyth County man has been arrested on charges that he sexually exploited children, according to a news release from the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.
Michael James Geitner, 36, was charged Thursday with five counts of felony third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
The sheriff's office said deputies began investigating Geitner after receiving a Cyber Tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. On Thursday morning, deputies and agents from the State Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant for a home in the 6200 block of Highland Brooke Drive in Clemmons.
Geitner is being held at the Forsyth County Jail with bond set at $100,000. He is scheduled to appear in Forsyth District Court on Nov. 14.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call either the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office at 336-727-2112 or CrimeStoppers anonymously at 336-727-2800 for English speakers and 336-728-3904 for Spanish speakers.
Kudos to the Forsyth County Sheriffs Office and agents from the State Bureau of Investigation for their efforts in removing these vile, predatory pedophiles from our streets, neighborhoods, and society. Keep up the great work Sheriff Kimbrough!![thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
