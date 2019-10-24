Geitner

Michael James Geitner

A Forsyth County man has been arrested on charges that he sexually exploited children, according to a news release from the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

Michael James Geitner, 36, was charged Thursday with five counts of felony third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. 

The sheriff's office said deputies began investigating Geitner after receiving a Cyber Tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. On Thursday morning, deputies and agents from the State Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant for a home in the 6200 block of Highland Brooke Drive in Clemmons. 

Geitner is being held at the Forsyth County Jail with bond set at $100,000. He is scheduled to appear in Forsyth District Court on Nov. 14.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call either the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office at 336-727-2112 or CrimeStoppers anonymously at 336-727-2800 for English speakers and 336-728-3904 for Spanish speakers.

