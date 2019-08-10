BURLINGTON — A 56-year-old Burlington man has been charged with first-degree murder in the Friday afternoon shooting death of a 49-year-old woman he was dating, police said.
Officers responded at 4:10 p.m. to a reported shooting in the East Village shopping center parking lot at 2459 N. Church St, according to a police news release. They found Rocio Gonzalez, address unknown, lying in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. She was taken to Alamance Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, police said.
Jose Ramon Pedraza of 1051 Wyatt Road was charged in her death and is being held without bail in the Alamance County Jail.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at 336-229-3500 or Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at 336-229-7100.