A Kernersville man will spend 45 days in the county jail after broadcasting himself lighting up inside of a Forsyth County courtroom.
The live video is posted to Keldon White's personal Facebook account with the caption "Judges smoke weed too." White, 21, can be seen removing some type of cigarette — it's not clear what kind — and smoking it in the courtroom. He goes unnoticed by the bailiffs for only a few moments before the broadcast ends with a bailiff telling him to "step outside please" and to turn off his cellphone.
Christina Howell, spokeswoman for the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, said a judge ruled White in contempt of court twice and sentenced him to 45 days in jail.
The sheriff's office will not pursue additional charges, Howell said.
Marijuana is illegal in North Carolina, although hemp and CBD products are.
His momma must be proud.
