A Forsyth County judge ordered the release of seven redacted 911 calls in connection to last year's fatal shooting of Julius Randolph "Juice" Sampson Jr. outside a restaurant at Hanes Mall.
Robert Anthony Granato, 23, was indicted Monday on first-degree murder in Sampson's death. He was also indicted on a charge of carrying a concealed gun after or while consuming alcohol.
Sampson, a married father of three and a barber who worked at Hanes Mall, was shot to death on Aug. 6, 2019, outside BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse, where he had been having lunch with a friend.
The shooting sparked allegations that Granato, who is white, killed Sampson because Sampson was Black.
Judge David Hall of Forsyth Superior Court sealed the 911 tapes, which are typically public records, saying he needed to do so to preserve the integrity of the investigation.
Chief Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Martin said last year that more time was needed to interview witnesses in the case.
But on Thursday, Martin and Granato's attorney, Paul James, did not object to the 911 tapes being released because witness statements and evidence have been gathered, which led to Granato's indictment.
The Winston-Salem Journal obtained the audio recordings of seven 911 calls connected to Sampson's death.
The first 911 call was made by an female employee inside the restaurant at 3:39 p.m. on Aug. 6, 2019. The caller first gives the restaurant address of 192 Hanes Mall Way to the dispatcher inside the Burke Public Safety Center.
"I see a guest at my bar cursing," the caller said.
The caller then tells the dispatcher that two males are involved.
"One is wearing a Hawaiian shirt, and one is wearing an orange shirt," the caller said. "They are arguing with two others guests who are trying to protect the woman at the bar. This is going to be bad."
The caller then tells the dispatcher that she doesn't see any weapons among the men who are arguing.
Another 911 call was made at 3:41 p.m. by the same female employee who made the first 911.
The caller said to the dispatcher, "I just got shots fired at 192 Hanes Mall. Hurry up."
The dispatcher responded by saying, "What's the address?"
The caller replied, "At B.J. Brewhouse. Somebody's been shot."
The dispatcher then asked, "Where have they been shot at?"
The Caller then said, "Yes, in front of my restaurant."
The dispatcher then asked, "Is it a male or female."
The caller responded, "It's a male. I literally just called. Okay, keep breathing."
The dispatcher then asked, "Is he breathing?"
The caller then said: "Yes, he's breathing. There is blood everywhere."
The caller then told the dispatcher that the shooter is being restrained.
"We have him down," the caller said. "We have him pinned down."
The dispatcher told the caller, "I got police officers being dispatched as soon as possible. Where's the gun?"
The caller replied, "The gun is on the guy. We are trying to get it from him. He's not breathing."
The dispatcher then said, "Listen to me. I'm going to get you an ambulance. I got police and (an) ambulance on the way."
The caller then started crying and said, "O'my God."
The dispatcher then asked the caller, "Ma'am, can you here me?"
The dispatcher then calls the Forsyth County Emergency Services. "This is the WSPD," the dispatcher said. "She's reporting a shooting at 192 Hanes Mall Way."
An employee with the FCES replied, "Ok, we got help on the way. Are they with the person?"
A female caller who said she was a customer inside the restaurant made a 911 call at 3:42 p.m.
The called said, "We're at BJ's Restaurant, and someone was shot."
The dispatcher replied, "Where at?"
The caller then said, "At BJ's Brewhouse by the mall. We were eating inside the restaurant, and they shot of the guys. O'my God."
The dispatcher then asked the caller, "Where's the guy who was shot. Where is he at? Inside?"
The called responded, "He's outside. He's outside."
The caller then told the dispatcher that victim was a male.
The dispatcher then said, "Listen ma'am. Officers are on the way. Officers are on the way."
The caller then started crying.
The dispatcher then asked the caller, "Where's the person with the gun? Where's the person with the gun?
The caller replied, "He's on the ground right now."
The dispatcher then implored the caller to calm down and take a deep breath.
The caller then responded, "Here are the police right now. "O'my God. They shot him."
Dispatcher then said, "Ok. I'm going to hang up."
This is a developing story and it will be updated.
