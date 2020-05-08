A 4-year-old boy is in critical condition at Brenner Children’s Hospital after being shot early Friday afternoon.
The boy was at his apartment where he lives, in the 200 block of Countryside Court, around 12:40 p.m. when he was shot, Winston-Salem police officer Lt. Gregory Dorn said.
The child suffered an apparent gunshot wound to his face, police said.
There were four or five people home, including adults, at the time of the shooting, Dorn said.
Medical staff at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center performed emergency surgery, police said. The child is in critical but stable condition, Dorn said.
There is no one in custody and police aren't looking for any suspects. The scene is confined to the inside of the apartment, Dorn said. Only one shot was fired.
The investigation is in the early stages and circumstances surrounding the incident are still developing, police said. No names have been released.
Investigators said they are speaking with cooperating witnesses.
Multiple neighbors who live in the same apartment building described hearing the shot and seeing first-responders taking the boy out of the apartment.
One 16-year-old said she often hears shooting at the apartment complex and at first didn't think anything of it.
"They shoot out here every day," the girl said. When she heard a woman screaming, she said she knew something was wrong.
Then she saw the boy.
"I just got shook when I saw the baby and he was shot in the neck."
Another resident, India Reynolds, said she was inside when the shot was fired, and also heard screaming.
Reynolds said guns are fired at the apartment complex, Countryside Villa Apartments, regularly.
