A Wednesday afternoon car chase in Thomasville ended with police arresting four people on weapons charges stemming from the chase and an April 18 shooting in the city, according to the Thomasville Police Department.
Police officers saw a BMW sedan heading north on Randolph Street commit a traffic violation, and as the officer tried to pull over the car, the driver accelerated and tried to flee, police said.
The driver led officers on a chase through Thomasville, down Baptist Children’s Home Road and onto Interstate 85 south toward Lexington.
During the chase, the passengers threw marijuana and firearms out the window, police said. Officers eventually stopped the car on the highway and arrested all four occupants of the vehicle, including a 16-year-old boy.
Police say one of the four people arrested, 24-year-old Rumal Ty’Quan Nelson of Lexington, also committed the April 18 shooting. Police say Nelson shot 18 times into the Pantry Shop, a business at 500 National Highway in Thomasville.
Nelson is charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, altering a serial number on a firearm, destruction of evidence, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, discharging a firearm into an occupied building and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.
Nelson is being held under a $500,000 secured bond.
(tncms-asset)9d728556-8584-11ea-a7db-00163ec2aa770 —(/tncms-asset)
Police charged 26-year-old Darrion Zaccheus Leak, the driver of the vehicle, with felony speed to elude arrest, altering the serial number of a firearm, possession of marijuana, driving without a license, hit-and-run and failure to stop at a stop sign.
Leak, who is from Lexington, received a $101,000 secured bond.
Police charged 20-year-old Cornas Khimel Sullivan, of High Point, with two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, altering a serial number on a firearm, destruction of evidence, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sullivan is being held on a $50,000 secured bond.
The 16-year-old is charged with altering a serial number on a firearm, possession of a gun by a minor, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held in a juvenile detention center. Because he is a minor, his name is not being released.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.