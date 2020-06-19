Authorities say two men and a woman are behind more than 40 vehicle break-ins in the Lewisville area.
The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said Friday that deputies were able to track the suspects with help from a home security system, sheriff's office K9 Bruno and Winston-Salem police K9 Copper.
Deputies say the three people were breaking into vehicles in the Lewisville neighborhoods of Brookway West and Wellesley Place.
More charges are expected for each of the three suspects, according to a statement from the sheriff's office.
Diamante Eddie Rockwell, 21, of Winston-Salem is charged with two counts of breaking into a motor vehicle and two counts of attempting to do so. Rockwell also faces charges of possession of a firearms by a felon and larceny of a firearm. He was jailed with a $33,000 bond.
Destiny Kamara Tucker, 22, of Winston-Salem, is charged with two counts of breaking into a motor vehicle and two counts of attempting a vehicle break-in. She also faces a charge of larceny of a firearm. She was jailed with no bond allowed.
Isaiah Elonzo Hawkins, 20, of Winston-Salem, is charged with two counts of breaking into a motor vehicle and two counts of attempting a vehicle break-in. He also faces a charge of larceny of a firearm. He was jailed with no bond allowed.
And additonal kudos to K9 officers Bruno and Copper as well! [smile]
[angry] With everything that is going on around the country, what in THE H[censored][censored][censored] were these three fools thinking? Excellent job by the Forsyth County Sheriff's Department in rounding up and removing these fools from the streets. These morons should be extremely thankful they didn't end up being shot and killed by the homeowners, breaking into vehicles like that! And ALL of 'em should be held without bail!
