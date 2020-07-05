GREENSBORO — A 22-year-old Greensboro man died Saturday and three people are charged in connection with his killing, Greensboro police said in a news release.
Myles Marcel Barnes died at a hospital after he was found at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of East Market Street with a gunshot wound, according to the release.
On Friday, officers arrested Duane Alexander Richardson, 23; Charles Christian Richardson Jr., 22; and Sade Emonni Damon, 23; all of Greensboro. Duane and Charles Richardson are charged with first-degree murder and Damon is charged with accessory after the fact, according to the release.
All three are being held in the Guilford County jail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.