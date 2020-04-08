A Forsyth County judge set a $200,000 bond Wednesday for a 19-year-old Winston-Salem man facing murder charges.
Tylen Jibreel Sears, 19, and his brother, Abdul-Aziz Hanif Sears, 18, are both charged with second-degree murder in the 2018 fatal shooting of Jonathan Armando Garcia, 16. According to search warrants, Garcia was found lying in the grass at the end of a driveway in the 4800 block of Regalwood Drive. Police also found Abdul Sears with gunshot wounds.
The fatal shooting came after a drug deal that went wrong, authorities said.
Both brothers were initially charged with first-degree murder and had been in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond set. Tylen Sears’ attorney, Paul James, requested that Judge Richard Gottlieb of Forsyth Superior Court set a bond. He said Tylen Sears has been in the jail for 683 days.
Gottlieb set bond at $200,000 and ordered that Tylen Sears cannot have contact with his brother, who is still in the jail. A bond hearing for Abdul Sears has not yet been held.
Garcia was shot to death on May 25, 2018. James said in court that the brothers had gone to a vacant house with two other men to get marijuana. According to James and search warrants, Abdul Sears and another man were in another room and a fight broke out. Then gunfire erupted. At least five shots were fired, and Abdul Sears was shot four times, James said.
Tylen Sears did not have a gun, James said. He also stayed at the crime scene, talked to police detectives and led them to where two guns, including the alleged murder weapon, were located.
James said Tylen Sears does not have prior felony convictions and if a bond is set and he can afford it, he would live with his mother.
Assistant District Attorney Belinda Foster said in court that the only reason Tylen Sears is facing a second-degree murder charge is that he has agreed to plead to it. Under a proposed plea deal, Sears would be facing 15 years to 20 years in prison.
Foster said that if Sears decided not to take the plea deal, she would seek an indictment for first-degree murder against him. If that happens and he is convicted, Sears faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.
The court system has limited the number of in-person hearings because of the novel coronavirus. Most court cases have been continued at least until June by order of Chief Justice Cheri Beasley. That means it’s unclear when Tylen Sears would be able to enter a guilty plea over the next few months.
According to search warrants, Tylen Sears told police that he went to the house to buy marijuana from a man named Bryant Noyola and that he and his brother got a semi-automatic firearm from a friend he called “Flash” beforehand.
Tylen Sears told detectives that when they got to the vacant house, he and Noyola began to fight over comments Noyola made. He said Garcia, the teen who was later shot, and Abdul Sears began fighting.
Tylen Sears also told police that he heard multiple gunshots from the room where his brother was fighting Garcia and that Garcia came into the other room and pointed a revolver.
Search warrants allege Tyler Sears later admittedhe and his brother planned to rob Noyola of the marijuana. Noyola told police that Tylen Sears immediately punched him in the face and that he heard the gunshots from the other room where Garcia and Abdul Sears were fighting. He also told police he saw Garcia fall to the floor. Noyola said he carried Garcia out of the house.
