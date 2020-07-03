Two people were shot early Friday morning in Winston-Salem, and one was in critical condition, according to police.
That person was shot at the intersection of New Walkertown Road and Ferrell Court. The victim, who is male, was in stable but critical condition at a local hospital, Winston-Salem police said in a statement.
No information was immediately available about the person’s age or address, but police said they found the victim in the 800 block of Rich Avenue shortly after 3 a.m.
Less than an hour earlier, police were called to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center about a man who had a gunshot wound to his leg.
Police say Montray Noel Fisher of Kernersville was attending a get-together in the 1600 block of Lincoln Avenue when four men in a gold car drove up and began shooting. Fisher is expected to recover, investigators said.
Anyone with more information regarding the shootings is asked to contact police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or on Facebook at the Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County page.
