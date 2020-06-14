GREENSBORO — Authorities are now investigating two homicides after two shootings that occurred in the city early Sunday, according to news releases from Greensboro police.
At 12:47 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of Bulla Street. Upon arrival they found Christopher Lopez, 20, of Greensboro, had been shot. Lopez later died of his injuries, according to a release.
A second shooting reported at 3:20 a.m. also turned fatal. Police responded to the 1600 block of Textile Drive and found Cedric Dwayne Blacknall, 31, of Greensboro suffering from a gunshot wound. Blacknall also later died from his injuries, police said.
Police arrested Franklin Lamonte Young Jr., 37, of Greensboro in Blacknall's shooting, according to a news release. Young is charged with first-degree murder and is being held at the Guilford County jail without bond, police said.
It was unknown if the two shootings were related.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
