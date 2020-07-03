Emergency lights (copy) (copy)

GREENSBORO — Two people found shot earlier today have died, police said.

Officers responding to an aggravated assault about 8:10 a.m. in the 400 block of North Dudley Street found two victims, Rodney Letroy Stout and Bakeea Abdulla Douglas, both 34 and Greensboro residents, police said in a news release.

Police did not release any information on suspects or a motive.

North Dudley Street between Bluford and East Lindsay streets remains closed in all directions as officers investigate the shootings, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can also be sent via the P3tips app or website.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments