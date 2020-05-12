A shooting in Winston-Salem left an 18-year-old in critical condition on Monday night, police said.
Officers were called to the 2400 block of Caledonia Drive around 8:30 p.m. There, they found Malaka Knight, of Hinesville, Ga., unresponsive. She was taken to a local hospital for emergency treatment, police said. Investigators have not said where Knight was shot but reported it is likely an isolated incident.
No arrests have been made in the case.
The Winston-Salem Police Department asks anyone with information about the shooting to call the department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County is also on Facebook.
