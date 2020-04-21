GREENSBORO — A 17-year-old died after he was stabbed in a grocery store parking lot, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

At 11:28 a.m., officers responded to an assault call at the Food Lion at 3228 Randleman Road. They found Decarrio Armani James in the parking lot suffering from at least one stab wound, according to the release.

James was taken to a local hospital, but died after arriving at the facility, police said.

Investigators are conducting an investigation and no information about a suspect or suspects was available.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

