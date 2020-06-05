standoff

Police, firefighters and medical crews gathered on Kernersville Road on Friday afternoon, near the scene of a standoff with police.

 By Andrew Dye Winston-Salem Journal

Police say a man in the 5000 block of Sedge Brook Road in Winston-Salem threatened to shoot officers if they approached his home Friday morning. 

Family members of Thomas Lee Meyer, 56, had obtained involuntary commitment papers. Winston-Salem Police said officers were at the home, near Kernersville Road, to serve those papers shortly before 8 a.m. Friday.

That's when Meyer made the threats.

After 10 hours, the man surrendered without incident and was taken to the closest medical facility for evaluation, police said.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments