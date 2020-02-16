IN SCOUTING
- Austin Spaugh, 15, of Boy Scout Troop 703 at Friedburg Moravian Church, achieved the rank of Eagle Scout on Dec. 19, and was recognized on Scout Sunday, Feb. 9. For his service project, Austin, 15, built and landscaped a paved sidewalk to the flagpole at North Davidson Middle School. He is a son of Christopher and Kelli Spaugh of Clemmons, and a grandson of the late Glenn Spaugh and Carol Spaugh of Clemmons, and Marlon and Sue Choate of Mocksville.
- Sam Pearsall of Troop 749 at Ardmore United Methodist Church earned his Eagle Scout award on Aug. 15 with the support of his scout leaders Walt Unks and Jeff Brinker. For his Eagle project, Sam led the construction of three raised beds for Catholic Charities Diocese of Charlotte. This allows families in need in Winston-Salem to learn how to garden and grow their own food.
Sam joined Pack 749 as a Bear scout and earned his Arrow of Light in 2014. He has had the benefit of experiencing scouting programs at Summit Bechtel Reserve’s Christen High Adventure Base and Philmont Scout Ranch and will attend The Florida National High Adventure Sea Base in June. He has also completed National Youth Leadership training and had the opportunity to serve as a staff member for this program. Sam is a junior at Reynolds High School where he plays trombone in the marching band and jazz band. He is a member of the Academic Team, National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, and TriM National Music Honor Society. He is the son of Luke and Libby Pearsall and the grandson of Diane Stanley and Mike and Meda Pearsall of Winston-Salem.
- Jonah Unks, a member of Boy Scout Troop 749 at Ardmore United Methodist, earned his Eagle Scout award with four palms on Aug. 15. For his Eagle project, Jonah led the construction of vegetable garden beds for Downtown School. He has served as quartermaster, patrol leader and senior patrol leader in the troop. He has completed programs at Summit Bechtel Reserve’s Christen High Adventure Base and Philmont Scout Ranch and will attend The Florida National High Adventure Sea Base in June. He is a Brotherhood member of Wahissa Lodge, Order of the Arrow. Jonah is a junior at Reynolds High School where he plays trombone in jazz band and baritone in marching band. He has also earned his black belt in Wado Ryu karate. He is a member of Ardmore United Methodist Church, a member of the youth group and assists with audio/visual production during contemporary worship. He is the son of Walt and Joette Unks of Winston-Salem.
IN EDUCATION
- Ceretha Mitchell has been named the principal at Griffith Elementary School. She replaces Alesia Hilton who retired at the end of 2019. Mitchell has been the principal at Tabernacle Elementary School in Randolph County since 2015. She has also been the chief academic officer for Thomasville City Schools. Mitchell earned a bachelor’s degree from Appalachian State University and a master’s degree from Gardner Webb University.
IN PUBLIC SERVICE
- Todd Burke, senior resident judge in Forsyth County Superior Court, celebrated 25 years of service as a superior court judge in the 21st Judicial District. In honor of his distinguished service he was awarded “The Order of the Long Leaf Pine.” It is the highest honor bestowed by the Office of the Governor of the State of North Carolina.
- Lou Baldwin, the president of Baldwin Properties, received the President’s Award from the Bethesda Center for the Homeless. The award recognizes individuals or businesses that have made a significant difference in fighting homelessness in the Forsyth County community. Baldwin Properties works with organizations to find housing for victims of homelessness. Baldwin was appointed to the Blue Ribbon Committee to End Chronic Homelessness by the mayor in 2005. Baldwin was appointed to the Ten Year Plan to End Chronic Homelessness Commission by Mayor Allen Joines from years 2006-2009. He has worked with organizations to reduce homelessness and promote affordable housing in the community. The award was presented by Forsyth County District Court Judge Carrie Vickery, Bethesda Center Board President Linda Barnes, and Bethesda Center Executive Director and State Rep. Derwin Montgomery.
IN THE MILITARY
- Susan Rudd, a 101-year-old Army World War II veteran, was the guest of honor at the Pearl Harbor Remembrance Breakfast Dec. 5 at Richard Childress Racing in Welcome. Part of the event included a Moment of Silence in remembrance of all World War II veterans. Erinn Dearth, beloved by many veterans and known for her performances for “Letters from Home,” provided lively entertainment for the crowd.
IN OTHER AREAS
- The SECU Family House has announced its 2020 board of directors: Michelle Clifton, Esq. (chair), Raul Colon (vice chair), Leigh Cameron-Atkins (secretary), Kevin Mack, (treasurer), and José Rodriguez (member-at-large). John Elster, Jennifer Hayden, and Chris Hewitt, were elected to their first three-year terms. Returning board members include Will Barnes, Heather Bolt Mikeal, Jackie Brewer, Bruce Brown (past chair), Mike Gannaway, Roy Johnson, Debbie Marshall, Megan Martin-Wall, Musette Nesbit and Dr. Erik Summers. Mickey Boles and Lory Kelley, retiring board members, were recognized.
