The corridors at City Hall were quiet Friday morning. Then again, they usually are; the business of the city tends to be conducted in hushed tones.
Down one hall on the main floor, a long table had been set up. Warming dishes and a red tablecloth, along with wreathes, tinsel and Christmas trees indicated that a holiday party had been scheduled.
Celebration and levity would have to wait, though.
A workplace shooting, on city property and involving city employees, eclipsed anything festive.
Is anyone really surprised? Workplace shootings — mass shootings — are common these days. The disgruntled, the disaffected and the plain deranged, they take up arms and shoot up private businesses, government buildings and schools seemingly every week.
The motives, when they can even be discerned, change. But the outcomes do not. People die in workplaces we once believed completely safe.
Is anyone really surprised that something like this happened in Winston-Salem?
Fast-moving situation
Concrete and verified information was difficult to come by for much of Friday morning.
People who knew what had happened were hip-deep trying to sort fact from fiction; people who thought they knew passed along secondhand news. That tends to happen in a fast-moving crisis.
This much became apparent by mid-afternoon:
A man with a gun walked into the Johnson Municipal Services Center over on Lowery Street just before daybreak and opened fire. Terry Lee Cobb Jr., the killer’s intended target, was shot at close range and died.
Police showed up within 4 minutes. 911 calls reporting “Shots fired” demand an immediate and large response.
A man with a gun was spotted outside the building. He saw cops running toward him and squeezed off some shots. Police answered with a fusillade.
The gunman, identified Friday afternoon as Steven Dwayne Haizlip, died where he fell.
Sanitation worker Dwight Black told a reporter that he was about to walk into the building when he was met by a crowd running past him. “They’re shooting. Run!” said Black, describing the scene. “Fight or flight. I just followed suit.”
The whole thing was over in minutes.
The entire truth, the details, about what happened will take much longer to sort out.
The last time a Winston-Salem police officer had to kill a man was in 2018. During a traffic stop, Officer Dalton McGuire encountered a passenger in a car who refused for more than two minutes to comply with simple commands to show his hands and stop reaching for an unseen object.
“What’s in your hand? … Get out of the car … Quit reaching … Quit reaching … Quit now.”
McGuire pulled the man from the backseat, but he continued to struggle and reach for something in his pocket.
Ten times McGuire said “Quit reaching” and the man never would stop grabbing for what turned out to be a .25-caliber semi-automatic handgun.
The incident took less than 5 minutes and was captured on a body camera. Authorities, including the State Bureau of Investigation and the Forsyth County district attorney’s office, took five months before publicly exonerating the officer.
“The sadness and the anguish you go through knowing you had to take a life … it’s hard,” McGuire said. “You just have to remind yourself over and over that you just did what you had to do.”
Workplace violence
At a news conference Friday afternoon at the Johnson Municipal Services Center, police brass said about what you’d expect.
Chief Catrina Thompson confirmed details about time, place and others already circulating about the names of the shooter and his victim. She correctly heralded patrol officers’ fast response and bravery in running toward gunfire.
Then, in a sign of the times in which we live, she mentioned that the city regularly requires employees to participate in active shooter drills “because (shootings) are so prevalent across the country.”
“We are categorizing this as a workplace violence incident,” Thompson said. While obvious, she chose her words carefully to discount other explanations — terror or racial violence — which are also sadly common these days.
Capt. Steven Tollie, the commander of the department’s criminal investigations unit, went a little farther. He described a feud between Cobb and Haizlip and said that an altercation Thursday was “the catalyst for the incident.”
On the Friday before Christmas, no one in the city’s employ should have been feeling festive.
Workplace violence, a weekly occurrence in these United States, had been visited upon Winston-Salem, hailed earlier this month in a goofy, disreputable and now thoroughly discredited online poll as being the “Safest City in North Carolina.”
Is anybody really surprised?
It was it just our turn for something that happens all the time in America.
