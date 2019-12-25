Laurin Stroud really couldn’t believe what she was seeing.
She was standing on her porch, blowing leaves — maybe they’ve all fallen — when she heard a commotion.
Stroud lives on Poplar Street, a short, narrow connection running between First and Second streets. The 100 block of Poplar is filled with colorful, older and well-maintained homes in a neighborhood that was downtown before living downtown was cool.
And as anyone who’s lived in (or on top of) any urban center knows, commotions and petty property crimes aren’t all that unusual. Some might even say the occasional car break-in and wailing sirens amount to the price of admission.
But the ruckus that captured Stroud’s attention was most definitely out of the ordinary.
A man lugging a purse like a football was legging it out down her street with two women — one of whom who was providing a turn-by-turn commentary that 911 operators relayed to beat cops — in hot pursuit.
“These women were just on this guy,” Stroud said, “and they were not going to give up. And it wasn’t even their purse.”
Unflinching chase
The official police account — available online through the city’s website — of what happened on a recent Monday afternoon is scant and next to useless for anyone searching for detail.
Most of that is by design.
And so it is that the most used phrase on Winston-Salem police report number 1966766 is “Data Omitted.”
#1 Crime Incident(s): Common Law Robbery — strongarm #2 Crime Incident: Paraphernalia — possessing/concealing equipment …. Victim: a Person. Date/Time Reported: 12/16/2019 (at) 14:05 Hrs. Location: 500 W. Fourth St. Property: Purse. Money/Cash. Various person(al) property.
Most officers, God bless ‘em, aren’t Hemingway. Generally speaking, spelling and grammar aren’t strong points, but they don’t sign up to write reports or compose flowery prose. Detail, to the rank-and-file uniforms answering calls, isn’t in the job description.
That’s left to witnesses like Stroud. She wasn’t bashful about sharing her experience, mostly because she felt that the pursuers, whoever they may be, deserve a pat on the back and a heartfelt “You go, girl.”
“I would just love to know who those people are who would just not give up,” she said.
Almost before she could process what was unfolding, she heard the yelling and spotted an older guy hustling down a neighbor’s driveway and through a backyard and across small creek.
Two women were on his tail, one working the phone. Stroud happened to have her keys on her, and waved the pursuers into her car.
She turned down the hill on First Street and spotted the robber on Shady Boulevard, parallel to Poplar. A third person, a man, joined the foot chase by then.
The two women in Stroud’s car hopped out and chased the purse snatcher through the construction zone on Business 40. Stroud noted where the man had dumped what was left in the purse and called 911 herself.
“There were two construction workers standing in the direction the thief was running and I yelled for them to grab that guy and those men just stood there and didn’t budge a bit,” Stroud wrote in an email. “Those women were warriors.”
A negative into a positive
Maybe five minutes had passed. The multiple blow-by-blow directions certainly helped patrol officers zero in on the suspect immediately.
A similarly bare arrest report — and a more detailed warrant filed in the courthouse — provides a few more details.
Willie Robb McDuffie, 58, was arrested at the intersection of Cotton Street and Brookstown Avenue near a dialysis center. He was charged with common-law robbery and placed in the Forsyth County Detention Center with bond set at $35,000.
A bond worksheet indicates that McDuffie is a habitual felon with convictions for drugs, weapons, assault and resisting arrest among others. It also contains a handwritten notation that he was “just released from prison 4-14-18.”
Or put another way, perhaps not a guy to be trifled with.
Most police, if not all, would advise folks against chasing someone down and keeping a safe distance while dialing 911. Pursuit and apprehension does fall into their job descriptions even as writing a tight, flowing narrative is not.
Still, a burst of adrenaline, if not outright anger at seeing an innocent person pushed down and robbed, is completely understandable. Natural, even. “They (the chasers) are stakeholders,” said Sgt. Kevin Bowers of the downtown bike patrol.
For now, the identities of the Good Samaritans who saw fit to run after a thief remain a mystery.
“These folks deserve to be recognized and the (Winston-Salem Police Department) needs to be recognized,” Stroud said. “Because of everyone involved, something negative in our community was made positive by their actions to help someone in need.”
