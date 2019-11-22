Q: What is the difference between reincarnation and resurrection?
Answer: They are different religious beliefs, but both deal with death and an afterlife or a cycle of lives. The definition of reincarnation is the rebirth of a soul into a new body, human or animal. Resurrection is defined as the coming back to life after death.
The early sacred Indian literature Upanshads presented some of the ideas about reincarnation. Later, the belief became a major part of several Middle Eastern religions such as Hinduism, Buddhism, and Sikhism. Each of the religions has a different path. Additional support of reincarnation can be found in the words of Greek philosophers Pythagoras, Socrates, and Plato.
Reincarnation is markedly different from resurrection. The body dies and returns in a different form (transmigration). The form depends on the behavior in the former life. To receive a lower level is a type of punishment. The goal is to reach a higher level of existence and eventually to escape from the cycle. Individuals are given many chances with multiple reincarnations.
Studies reveal that 25% of United States Christians believe in reincarnation. Worldwide, there are approximately 1.6 billion Buddhists, 1.1 billion Hindus, 27 million Sikhs. In other words, a significant number of people likely believe in reincarnation.
Judaism, Jainism, Christianity, and Islam are religions that adhere to variations of resurrection.
Like reincarnation, resurrection as a religious belief has a long history.
In early Middle Eastern religions resurrection was mainly for gods. A god named Tammuz was a Babylonian who ruled the crops in a resurrectional process related to the seasons. The Egyptian god, Osiris, was believed to have risen from death. Dionysus was an ancient Greek god of wine and fertility whose death and rebirth related to the growing season.
Many cultures have told tales about deities rising from the dead. (For more information check rising gods sites.)
The concept of resurrection has captured the imagination of people for centuries. Carl Jung, a Swiss psychoanalyst, wrote about the fascination of death and resurrection. He presented it as being naturally embedded in the collective unconscious of people, which means that the concept of death and resurrection can be found in many cultures over many centuries.
The Christian Bible presents many accounts of resurrections. In Ezekiel and Daniel the hope that the Israelites will be resurrected is described. Other resurrections are described in 1 Kings and 2 Kings. In Mark, Luke, and John, the stories of the three people who were resurrected by Jesus are recorded: Jarius’ daughter, the widow’s son, and Lazarus, Jesus’ friend. The important bodily resurrection of Jesus after His crucifixion is recorded in the New Testament. Apostle Peter raised Tabitha from the dead in Acts 9:36, and Paul raised a man from the dead in Acts 20:7. The resurrection in the end times was recorded in Bible. Questions were asked in 1 Corinthians 15:35, “How are the dead raised? With what kind of body will they come?” One answer is given in the 1 Corinthians 15:42-44, “So will it be with the resurrection of the dead. The body that is sown is perishable, it is raised imperishable; it is sown in dishonor, it is raised in glory; it is sown in weakness, it is raised in power; it is sown a natural body, it is raised a spiritual body. If there is a natural body, there is also a spiritual body.”
The Bible reveals the possibility of attaining an everlasting life and describes the requirements of faith to ensure that goal. Some people do not always understand scripture especially the last book in the Bible, Revelation, but faith leads to the acceptance that the full story of the mystery of God will be revealed in His way and time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.