Not much was happening Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of South Main and Wright streets.
A handful of empty school buses rolled out of the Main Street Academy. Oblivious motorists zipped past, leaving crushed plastic bottles and a stray Styrofoam plate dancing in their wake — urban tumbleweeds drifting down a quiet block.
Perhaps visions of holiday cheer and undone chores occupied the thoughts of passersby. Or maybe they were just numb to it all.
No trace of a tragedy that happened in this intersection Monday existed. By late Thursday afternoon, a small cross and a single blue balloon had been hung on a chain link fence to mark the spot where a 15-year-old named Olajuwon Tillman had been shot to death.
For the third time in as many months, a high school student was gunned down in this city. And for what?
Tillman’s family and friends have an idea. Wounded adolescent pride, carryover from a fistfight earlier in the day, led to it. They’re certain.
“Cowards. After you go get your behind whipped, you want to come back with a gun?” said family friend Valeria Robinson.
Yes. A gun. Again.
But here’s the thing, a question in response to Robinson’s anguish that’s not likely to be answered anytime soon.
Where’d the killer get it?
A familiar lament
Sadly, the story of Olajuwon Tillman’s death isn’t anything we haven’t heard before.
Testosterone-addled young men got into a fight at school. Nothing new there; boys have been scrapping in school since teachers worried more about math than an end-of-grade tests and collecting data points.
That fight perhaps led another kid, presumably the loser, to gather friends, grab a gun and go hunting. And that led to Tillman’s killing and a familiar old-man’s lament.
Back in my day, we’d settle things with our fists. Not guns.
Tillman’s broken-hearted mother knew. “My son got in a whole bunch of fights, but he never went to go get a gun and shoot somebody,” Korona Wolfe told a reporter Tuesday.
No arrests were made immediately after the shooting. But it shouldn’t be long.
At the scene, police did what police do. They canvassed for witnesses, took statements and gathered up shell casings and anything else they thought might help.
Lt. Gregory Dorn of the Winston-Salem Police Department’s criminal investigations division said Tuesday that Tillman’s death indeed likely stemmed from a fight at Parkland High School and while there are indications that some of those involved may be in gangs, Tillman’s murder wasn’t gang-related.
And for the third time in as many months, Dorn fielded questions for which he couldn’t possibly have answers. The “why” is always elusive and difficult to prove.
Drive-by shootings are up, more than 170 so far this year. Victims/targets seem to be getting younger and younger.
Winston-Salem has recorded 28 killings this year, 25 of which were committed by firearm.
Police, Dorn said, have seized some 800 guns so far this year.
But that amounts to a spit into a hurricane. There are more than 393 million civilian-owned guns in the United States — 120.5 for every 100 men, women and children — 800 guns in a city of 244,600 isn’t much.
Answers do matter
When police make an arrest in connection with the killing of Olajuwon Tillman, they’re not likely to identify the source of the gun. They rarely do.
Investigators will have a pretty good idea about where it came from, but they’re not likely to be able to prove it to the point of a prosecution.
And the hard truth is that it just doesn’t matter. Just finding out who is responsible for squeezing the trigger is difficult enough.
Still, questions about how teenagers — high-school students — lay hands on weapons do matter.
Break-ins, of cars and homes, accounts for some, said Sgt. Tyler Walley of the police gang unit.
“Guns, for gangs, are currency,” Walley said, emphasizing that he was speaking in general terms and not related to any specific investigation. “They trade them among each other and pass them around. (Guns) get passed around at a gang’s discretion. And when they find a gun (in a vehicle), it’s like they hit the jackpot or struck gold.”
Some guns are obtained legally through “straw purchases” — getting someone with a clean record to buy them before putting them in circulation. “We rely on the ATF and the sheriff’s office if somebody pops up on the radar with multiple firearms purchases and gun permits,” Walley said.
What, if anything, can be done to staunch the flow?
Street cops, while they hold opinions, are reluctant to share them. They enforce laws, not set policy. That’s done in Washington and Raleigh above their pay grade.
“The way we explain it, a lot of the problems (people) create for ourselves,” Walley said. “People don’t write down the serial numbers and leave (guns) in cars. We can’t enter them in NCIC (a computer database) as stolen without a serial number.”
Detectives, when they make an arrest in the senseless killing of 15-year-old Olajuwon Tillman, likely will have an idea about where the gun came from. Knowing won’t help anybody nor will it bring Tillman back. It’ll be of little comfort to his friends and family.
Still, if authorities can charge a drug dealer with murder in connection with an overdose, then they ought to be able to charge the people responsible for putting guns in the hands of those who kill teens.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.