Terry Powell and Brad Herr planned the literal trip of a lifetime — a couple weeks in the Galapagos Islands.
They’d plunked down their dough, a lot of it, and booked their spots. It was a bit of a gamble, sure, but at the time COVID-19 was far off and limited in scope. Large swaths of the country still believed it a hoax designed to cause political harm, not kill people.
“We knew the virus was in Washington state,” wrote Powell in emails sent from Ecuador. “My thinking was that it’s not in the Triad and it was not in the Galapagos, so we should be fine.”
Then the world as we know it ceased.
Powell and Herr got stranded overseas like hundreds or thousands of other Americans. No regular commercial flights out, and a stern State Department travel advisory saw to that.
No help from members of the local Congressional delegation, either. U.S. Sen. Burr apparently had other things on his mind.
“If we knew what Senator Burr knew we would have stayed home,” Powell wrote.
False sense of security
Powell and Herr, a married couple from Winston-Salem, did manage a few days of their vacation before COVID-19 evolved into a world-bending monster.
The flora, the fauna, the strange and wonderful world studied by Charles Darwin to help develop his theory of Natural Selection proved to be everything they had hoped.
“The animals and the landscape were amazing,” Powell wrote. “The park guides (were) so knowledgeable and committed to the islands. Trip of a lifetime.”
They got a few days in, one for the boat ride into the Pacific and four on the islands before the bottom fell. The park was ordered closed, and back to Quito, the capital, they went.
Still, since their return flight was set for Thursday, they figured they’d be fine. But that was a false sense of security.
The State Department issued that same day a Level 4 travel advisory, a rare occurrence, that told Americans not to travel internationally. More ominous, it included a warning that they may have to remain on foreign soil for an “indefinite” time frame.
Flights to the U.S. dried up or were canceled. Some 50 fellow travelers, Americans, huddled into the Quito Wyndham Airport Hotel, and the scramble to find a way home was on.
They fanned out and researched options independently, regathering to compare their findings.
Regular commercial flights, just days before available through a few mouse clicks, were no longer an option.
Charter flights, however, could be had. But those were expensive, nearly $45,000 for a half-dozen passengers, and charter operators wanted payment guaranteed up front.
They reached out to various elected officials, and were pointed back toward the State Department advisory — a circular firing squad. Travel advisories advise people not to travel rather than giving actual travel advice.
Then there were the additional expenses of living in a hotel in another country for an unknown, uncertain period of time. But that was a secondary worry.
“Getting home is crucial,” Powell wrote. “Will worry about bills later.”
An escape plan
Finally, late on Thursday, Powell and some of her fellow travelers zeroed in an escape plan: a charter flight to Miami scheduled for Friday afternoon
One person in the group reached out to a relative back home in the U.S. who agreed to underwrite the cost. Individual travelers readily agreed to pay four times the commercial rate, which only days before ran about $1,500.
But a chance to get home, no matter the cost, was worth it.
“Of course no one brings that kind of (money) on vacation, so the brother-in-law of one of our group in the states wired the entire sum to the airline, relying on the honesty of the rest of us to repay him,” Powell wrote.
“That’s how desperate we are to get out of here.”
Uncertainty awaited in Winston-Salem, just like everywhere else in the world. But home is home, and friends and family — at safe social distance — is a comfort.
They boarded their flight Friday afternoon later than they’d hoped; the influx of charter flights required careful coordination.
But Powell and Herr made it to Miami late Friday night, and were scheduled to head home Saturday.
Finally.
“Ecstasy … we were all so relieved to get on the plane,” Powell wrote. “(Miami) was 4 hours away and we wanted out before the hotel closed! Exhausted by the time we landed.”
A relief, but still disconcerting to find out that the blue American passport and the global reach of the U.S. State Department and embassies guaranteed nothing.
Sadly, like many things so far related to COVID-19, travelers found out the hard way that they, too, are largely on their own.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.