It’s a workday ritual as old as punching a time clock.
Duck rush-hour traffic, watch out for cops and fender benders and dodge potholes after exiting the freeway. Stumble into the office, fire up the computer and wander off to refill a hard plastic water bottle. And once the early morning coffee kicks in, visit the water closet.
Lather, rinse and repeat.
Yet without realizing it, by adhering to differing versions of very similar routines, many of us have taken advantage of the essentials provided by city government: roads, clean water and working sewers and public safety.
Those things matter.
The results from the city’s annual resident satisfaction survey, which were parsed in print Monday, tell us this is so.
Most of those surveyed — 63 percent — indicated overall satisfaction with city services. Street maintenance remains the single biggest area for stomach-churn.
That’s not terribly surprising. But does it really take a $38,000 survey to tell us that’s so?
Where rubber meets road
Besides the tax office — there’s no way to avoid that one no matter where you live — what’s the most likely place the average Joe (or Josephine) interacts with city government and the services it provides?
It’s neither parks nor recreation. Nor is it storm-water runoff, permits, inspections or community development. It’s not public safety, either. Needing a cop or a fire truck, for most, is thankfully a rare occurrence.
In most instances, nearly daily in fact, it’s a tossup between roads, sanitation and water and sewer. And that’s reflected in the survey results.
The city picks up trash and recycling on a very dependable schedule; 75 percent of the 1,000 people surveyed are satisfied with it.
And when you turn on a tap (or flush), clean water flows in (or out) as the case may be. Some 70 percent of those surveyed indicated they’re either satisfied or very satisfied with those services.
This isn’t Flint, Mich., and for that we should be eternally grateful.
That leaves us with the streets and their upkeep. Survey results show that 42 percent of those contacted are dissatisfied with the conditions of our streets.
That really shouldn’t surprise anybody.
About 10 percent of the $496.4 million that the city has budgeted for net expenditures — $59.4 million — will be spent on transportation; just 12.2 percent of that is devoted to capital projects.
That would be $7.3 million for such things as resurfacing crappy roads and filling potholes.
A budget issue
For the most part, the way the city deals with major street needs is through bond projects.
Most years, city officials allocate between $3 million and $5 million for capital street projects. That might take care of filling sinkhole and pot holes, but it won’t cover major repaving.
Fixing long sections of roads tends to get pushed to the bottom of the priority list and the can gets kicked down the road until bonds are put on the ballot.
City residents in 2018 approved some $122 million in bonds, and of that, $43.7 million was for streets and sidewalks.
The problem is that’s a fraction of what’s needed.
A citizens committee charged with figuring out such things identified in 2017 some $531 million in transportation needs and a mind-boggling $113 million in street resurfacing.
So when you pair that with the fact that half of the pavement on city-maintained streets is scored at 85 on something called the PCR scale — neither molar-rattling nor smooth as a baby’s backside — it’s no wonder that dissatisfaction with city streets runs high.
There is a solution, however.
“The only way to resolve it is to spend more money there,” said Councilman Bob Clark of the West Ward. “And that is a budget issue we need to address next March.”
That can be done by re-ordering public priorities. Survey results tell us it’s time.
