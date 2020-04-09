...INCREASED FIRE DANGER ON FRIDAY...
LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 20 TO 30 PERCENT AND WIND GUSTS UP TO 20
TO 30 MPH ON FRIDAY WILL LEAD TO INCREASED FIRE DANGER, FROM MID
MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON. ADVERSE FIRE BEHAVIOR IS
POSSIBLE, AND OUTDOOR BURNING IS DISCOURAGED.
1 of 3
Renee Wimbish participates in the People's Response to COVID-19 protest to demand inmates be released from jail and homeless be housed Tuesday, Apr. 7, 2020, in front of City Hall and the Forsyth County Detention Center in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C. The protest included members of Housing Justice Now, Community Bail Fund of Forsyth County, Siembra NC, Drum Majors Alliance, Hate Out of Winston-Salem, and Winston-Salem Democratic Socialists of America.
A line of protesters participate in the People's Response to COVID-19 protest from their vehicles to demand inmates be released from jail and homeless be housed Tuesday, Apr. 7, 2020, in front of City Hall and the Forsyth County Detention Center in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C. The protest included members of Housing Justice Now, Community Bail Fund of Forsyth County, Siembra NC, Drum Majors Alliance, Hate Out of Winston-Salem, and Winston-Salem Democratic Socialists of America.
Protester Celeste Grace participates in the People's Response to COVID-19 protest to demand inmates be released from jail and homeless be housed Tuesday, Apr. 7, 2020, in front of City Hall and the Forsyth County Detention Center in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C. The protest included members of Housing Justice Now, Community Bail Fund of Forsyth County, Siembra NC, Drum Majors Alliance, Hate Out of Winston-Salem, and Winston-Salem Democratic Socialists of America.
Renee Wimbish participates in the People's Response to COVID-19 protest to demand inmates be released from jail and homeless be housed Tuesday, Apr. 7, 2020, in front of City Hall and the Forsyth County Detention Center in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C. The protest included members of Housing Justice Now, Community Bail Fund of Forsyth County, Siembra NC, Drum Majors Alliance, Hate Out of Winston-Salem, and Winston-Salem Democratic Socialists of America.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
A line of protesters participate in the People's Response to COVID-19 protest from their vehicles to demand inmates be released from jail and homeless be housed Tuesday, Apr. 7, 2020, in front of City Hall and the Forsyth County Detention Center in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C. The protest included members of Housing Justice Now, Community Bail Fund of Forsyth County, Siembra NC, Drum Majors Alliance, Hate Out of Winston-Salem, and Winston-Salem Democratic Socialists of America.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Protester Celeste Grace participates in the People's Response to COVID-19 protest to demand inmates be released from jail and homeless be housed Tuesday, Apr. 7, 2020, in front of City Hall and the Forsyth County Detention Center in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C. The protest included members of Housing Justice Now, Community Bail Fund of Forsyth County, Siembra NC, Drum Majors Alliance, Hate Out of Winston-Salem, and Winston-Salem Democratic Socialists of America.
Dan Rose didn’t have much trouble finding a parking spot downtown. He was an organizer of a socially distant demonstration outside the Forsyth County Detention Center, conducted entirely via automobile. It's a cold new world out there, even for activist types.
Rose’s older white Pontiac was the only vehicle parked in an entire block next to City Hall. “I really have no idea what to expect,” Rose said, raising his voice to be heard from 8 feet. “This is just a whole new reality. But if there’s injustice, we’re still going to protest.”
He and perhaps a dozen others, mostly driving solo, circled the jail and City Hall for 30 minutes Tuesday afternoon, blaring horns and trying to raise public awareness about the danger facing inmates and the homeless during the coronavirus outbreak.
It’s a nice message, and reassuring to see (and hear) that the most vulnerable haven’t been forgotten or lost in an avalanche of other concerns.
But in this instance, decision-makers and those in a position to do something have been out in front for weeks.
Jail population has dropped
It’s no secret that authorities have, for some time now, been lowering the daily jail population. State and federal prisons, too.
Advocates have pushed for lowering (or waiving) bonds for non-violent and low-risk arrestees for health reasons.
“Holding people in jail because they cannot pay their way out in the middle of a public health crisis is unsafe and unjust,” said Julie Brady, a student at Wake Forest University School of Law and the president of the Forsyth County Community Bail Fund, a nonprofit that raises bail money for pretrial detainees, in a prepared statement.
And really, no matter where you stand on the rehabilitation, eye-for-an-eye punishment continuum, forcing a homeless man arrested for peeing in a city park or a low-level dope dealer to risk contracting coronavirus seems a bit, shall we say, cruel and/or unusual.
Bond hearings have been expedited, and district court judges have implemented a daily add-on docket at morning sessions normally reserved for legally required first appearances for the newly charged.
In those, prosecutors and defense lawyers who represent jailed clients who might be eligible for “time-served” sentences — low-level, typically non-violent offenses such as simple drug possession or trespassing — can move inmates through at a streamlined rate.
“Judge (Lisa) Menefee has been on top of this,” said Jones Byrd, a defense lawyer, of the chief district judge. “She looks at the jail list every day and works with lawyers, clerks and law enforcement to get inmates out of custody efficiently when it is appropriate.”
Indeed, the daily population count at the 1,016-bed Forsyth County Detention Center has dipped below 700.
On the state level, the N.C. Department of Correction announced earlier this week that it was suspending for the next 14 days the transfer of inmates from county jails to state prisons and from one state prison to another.
During an average, pre-pandemic week, county jails transfer about 450 inmates to the state prison system. That’s a lot of people stacked up in close proximity.
And the feds this week moved the Federal Correctional Complex at Butner to the top of its list for early release of inmates after a dramatic increase in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases. It is one of 35 federal prisons that have reported coronavirus among inmates and staff.
That seems prudent from a public health standpoint. Bend the curve. Stop the spread.
But there’s another reason to empty jails and prisons, best appreciated by hard-eyed actuaries: Health care, even behind bars, isn’t cheap.
The costs we share
Time is money, and the sheriffs who run the jails — and the counties who pay for them — want to keep the buses and transfer vans gassed up and on the road.
Individual inmates, once they’ve moved from the ranks of the merely accused to the formally convicted, often were transferred the same day their cases were decided.
In Forsyth County, it costs $85 per day to house and feed a single inmate in the 1,050-bed detention center. And during the 2018-19 fiscal year, health care for inmates cost nearly $5.1 million.
That figure includes the cost of management, the operation of an on-site medical clinic run by an outfit called Wellpath and off-site medical procedures at local hospitals. “We share those costs 50/50 with the medical contractor (Wellpath),” wrote Christina Howell, a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office in an email.
And here’s the quiet part nobody says out loud: Lowering the number of inmates at risk of exposure to coronavirus lowers the bills. Ventilators and intensive care stays break budgets.
Of course, there are other harder-to-quantify costs of coronavirus inside the jails. Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough, out of an abundance of caution, suspended in-person jail visits.
As protesters circled the jail blowing car horns and displaying signs with such messages as “You Can’t Social Distance in a Cage,” a couple of women stood on the sidewalk near a gated service entrance and attempted to communicate with loved ones inside.
Kisses were blown, and fingers curled into heart shapes. Several “I Love You’s” were mouthed at inmates peering through small windows before jailers shooed the women away.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.