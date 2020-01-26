A thick cloud of cigarette smoke clogged the air outside the entrance to a low slung brick building on Spring Street the other evening.
A small crowd had gathered and huddled on the concrete steps leading into the rapidly transforming offices of City With Dwellings, a homeless outreach organization initially formed to help the people find emergency shelter in the winter.
Many had been there before and knew the drill. Others had not. Men mostly, but a surprisingly large number of women made their way over. A small fleet of church vans and buses would soon arrive to take anyone who asked to a warm place to stay on a bitterly cold night.
The precision and order, a nightly occurrence right at 7 p.m., is enough to impress the Swiss.
“One-hundred people in 50 minutes,” said Lea Thullbery, the group’s outreach coordinator.
And witnessing it firsthand was more than enough reason to try and learn something about the big things being done by such a small organization.
Meeting a need
The basics about the organization are easy enough to track down.
It started in 2012 after the city lost an emergency shelter that operated during the winter. Community groups and civic organizations came together to locate a handful of churches willing to fill that void.
An umbrella organization to coordinate collaboration was needed, so the Rev. Russ May and a few others stepped in and up.
“City with Dwellings: A Community First Initiative, works to end the crisis of homelessness in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County by building therapeutic, sustained community for individuals who are experiencing homelessness and persons who struggle with chronic homelessness,” reads a description from a grant application.
Sounds great, but what exactly does that mean?
The details, the real world explanation can be found with the opportunity to see City with Dwellings volunteers and employees at work — in particular Thulbery, the group’s outreach coordinator.
One moment, she might be sitting side by side among a sea of legs and feet listening patiently as a frightened and confused woman explained a particular problem she was having. “Come see me. We’ll figure something out,” she said.
The next, she was standing to meet the gaze of a rambunctious, intoxicated young man named Cameron Thompson and telling him firmly that he needed to either get on a van headed to an overflow shelter or move along.
Remarkably, less than 5 minutes after walking away, Thompson was her fiercest advocate.
“If anything ever happened to her, if anyone ever threatened her … I’d take a bullet for Miss Lea,” he said. “That lady goes to bed every night praying for people, all people, and she means it.”
People make it go
Since its inception to deal with a crisis situation, City With Dwellings grew quickly. Congregations from Augburg Lutheran, First Presbyterian, New Story and St. Timothy’s Episcopal offered space for overnight shelters.
Other churches loaned out buses and vans for reliable, free transportation. The Winston-Salem Transit Authority did, too.
“We’re taking anybody in any condition,” Thullbery said, meaning that City with Dwellings would take in obviously intoxicated people or those in the middle of a mental-health episode when other shelters might not. “We learned a lot.”
In 2014, City with Dwellings found office space from Centenary United Methodist on Fourth Street with room to operate a day shelter. Volunteers started building a network of resources and began connecting the homeless with available programs and services.
In 2015, Thullbery quit her full-time job and became a founding member of the official City With Dwellings 501(c)(3) nonprofit. Another move to a brick building on Fifth Street, also owned by Centenary, followed as word spread about the organization.
Generous grants in 2018 from the Kate B. Reynolds Foundation for more than $130,000 enabled City with Dwellings to purchase office equipment and begin planning for another move and expansion, in summer 2019 to the brick building at the corner of Spring and Sixth streets.
“For the first time we’re actual grown-ups paying our own rent,” Thullbery said.
Demolition and renovation began in earnest in the fall. Volunteers, including some of the men the organization serves, gutted the insides and framed office walls.
Drop cloths, paint rollers and a row of brand new toilets awaiting installation were in the center of the main room where a new day shelter will soon operate. In another corner, a kitchen is rounding into shape.
“If everything goes according to schedule, maybe by the end of (this week) we’ll be able to get a certificate of occupancy,” said Ryan Sprinkle, a monitor at Augsburg’s night shelter who’s spent untold hours on construction.
He estimates volunteers have saved at least $50,000 on labor costs. “Less on labor, more for good quality material that will last,” he said.
It’s been a remarkable (and relatively quick) period of growth for the organization. Building space, money — grants and donations — helped fuel it, of course.
But it’s nothing without the people who make it go. People like Lea Thullbery.
“If I got half of what she does, I just might make it to heaven,” said volunteer Duke Isom, a retired minister. “Write that down. She deserves (the praise).”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.