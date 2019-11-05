Mike Russell girded for a long wait when he readied himself for the unavoidable and interminable visit to the DMV. Colonoscopies and root canals are less intrusive.
His birthday was approaching — faster than he’d like — and it was time to renew his driver’s license. There was no way around a physical visit to the Davie County office of the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles.
Russell knew that the 2020 “deadline” for North Carolinians to have a REAL ID — a federal form of identification that meets increased security standards — would arrive before he had to renew again so he figured he needed one.
So he carried with him his expiring driver’s license, an active military ID card issued by the N.C. National Guard and a current vehicle registration. For good measure, he brought his DD-214, military discharge paperwork complete with address and Social Security number.
He figured that haul would certainly provide more than enough identification to get the REAL ID star on his driver’s license. But he figured wrong and embarked on a journey that required two more trips and an additional pile of documents to straighten out.
“It wasn’t the examiner’s fault,” Russell said. “The rules are what they are and you have to provide very specific pieces of paper.”
Confusion abounds
Russell is a gregarious sort, and has the ability to laugh at himself — qualities that have served him well while in the U.S. Marine Corps and the N.C. National Guard.
So after hearing about his adventures while trying to get a REAL ID, I asked him if he’d mind sharing.
Served up as a cautionary tale, it might save some poor soul a huge chunk of their life otherwise burned waiting in line at the DMV — the ninth circle of hell in Dante’s Inferno. “For sure,” Russell said.
Who among us wouldn’t want to avoid the DMV? Other than masochists and mental patients?
To start, let’s begin with REAL ID, what it is and more importantly, what it’s not.
The REAL ID Act, approved in 2005, basically establishes federal security standards for driver’s licenses and state-issued ID cards. The Department of Homeland Security is encouraging people to get one no matter what, almost as if it’s a requirement of good citizenship.
After October 2020, a REAL ID can be used to board a domestic flight in the U.S. and to enter military bases and federal courthouses and prisons. (As a visitor, not as an inmate; a federal criminal conviction will land you in the pen with or without ID.)
As you might expect, words such as “deadline” and “requirement” — especially when used by the government — can cause panic. Especially for infrequent fliers.
But in North Carolina, REAL ID is neither required nor under a hard deadline. Getting one might be a good idea, but nobody has to do so.
“There hasn’t been a lot of messaging around the other federally accepted documents that can be used in lieu of a REAL ID,” wrote Binta Cisse, a spokeswoman for the N.C. DMV in an e-mail.
A valid passport, for example, will do just fine for flying, watching proudly as Junior walks tall graduating from basic training or visiting crooked Uncle Morty in the federal pen at Butner. The October 2020 deadline is just when feds will begin asking for more ID at entrances and guard shacks.
“A REAL ID is optional (in N.C.) and may give folks who enter federal facilities or fly commercially an added convenience, but it is not required,” Cisse wrote. “A traditional driver’s license will still allow customers to drive, vote, etc.”
Devil in the details
Russell knew about REAL ID and that the “deadline” was approaching.
He carried his paperwork to the DMV and took his place in line. The examiner looked at it, smiled and asked for a passport. Which Russell didn’t bring.
Rules are rules, and arguing would have been pointless. “So I thanked him for his time and I (left),” Russell said.
The next day, last Wednesday, he returned with the passport. “And I’m going to need your Social Security card,” Russell recounts the examiner asking.
The DD-214 wouldn’t do. Once Russell clarified that the Social Security card would do the trick, Russell realized a third trip was in the offing.
He wasn’t happy about it — Who, other than a masochist or a mental patient, would be? —but he knew it was on him. Still, you’d think a military discharge would work.
(For the record, four pieces of identification are required for a REAL ID — one that proves identity and date of birth; one that confirms a valid Social Security number; and two that show N.C. residency. A full list is available at the N.C. DMV Website.)
“Read it very closely. Pay close attention,” Russell said. “It was my fault. I didn’t pay as good of attention as I should have.”
