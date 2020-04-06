The numbers spin like a roulette wheel. Red and black, red and black — and the odd green zero — whir past waiting for a small white ball to come to an abrupt and random stop.
More than 1.29 million reported cases of coronavirus worldwide with nearly 71,000 deaths. In the U.S. alone, as of early Monday afternoon, that’d be nearly 339,000 cases and a death toll of more than 10,000.
Statewide, in North Carolina, we logged more 2,800 confirmed cases and at least 33 deaths. In Forsyth County, that was 99 coronavirus cases and two deaths.
The numbers, growing exponentially, are terrifying and absurd.
Terrifying because different places and locales, separated by artificial lines on a map, are taking wildly different approaches. Wear a mask; don’t wear a mask. Stay at home or go to the beach.
Absurd because the numbers, thanks to slow and abysmally inadequate testing, surely have been vastly under-reported.
Coronavirus has left the dealer’s hand; there’s no rounding it up now.
Numbers-fueled exasperation
Open the paper, turn on the television, and be greeted with more grim news
National unemployment statistics are on a pace not seen since the Great Depression. Jobless claims in the United States passed 6.6 million for first-time filers in the week ending March 28.
Here in North Carolina, 18 days of unprecedented filing: more than 400,000 claims since the first week of job cuts and layoffs (March 16-20) related to coronavirus and more to come.
And that doesn’t include pay cuts — furloughs — lurking around every corner, bad balance sheets and flat-lined revenue projections.
But those aren’t the worst figures for North Carolina.
That would be the average unemployment claim of $243.90 per claimant per week. Can you make the mortgage or pay the rent with that? Food or medicine?
Didn’t think so.
State law, passed in less than two weeks in 2013 during fatter times by the Legislature and signed by Gov. Pat McCrory, cut the maximum benefit from $530 per week to $350.
The theory, then and now, amounts to this: slash the safety net and bums will climb off the couch to take the first part-time, minimum-wage job they find.
“This (unemployment insurance) is becoming a welfare-dependent program in a lot of cases," said state Rep. Julia Howard, R-Davie, during the debate.
Let them eat cake. That’s easy to say during full employment, or when nobody outside a lab ever had heard of novel coronavirus.
There’s no shortage of short-sightedness, either. There’s plenty to go around.
I got an earful from the exasperated mother of a young man, an employee of a large grocery chain that, until the CDC on Friday changed its evolving recommendations on wearing masks in public, refused to allow its workers to wear masks or gloves while stocking shelves or handling grubby debit cards.
“Big picture, I get that they probably can’t pay for masks (for employees),” said Donna Chandler. “But if they have their own masks, why not let them wear them? If they’re wearing gloves, they’re less likely to touch their faces. My son feels like he’s out helping people.”
The grocer changed its position Friday not long after the CDC did. Perhaps the head-spinning array of data and statistics, had an effect. Damn numbers.
It could always be worse
Another scene, in a line Friday evening for takeout food offered at a discount within shouting distance of cost by a restaurant fighting for survival, bears reporting.
A grown man, perhaps frazzled — or more likely frightened by the numbers — grumbled loudly about the coronavirus being no worse than the common flu and the imposition of having to shelter at home.
Most in line looked away or ignored him. It’s a free country, with rights guaranteeing freedoms of assembly and speech, no matter how loutish, ill-informed or small minded.
One woman, a physician whose job sometimes has her in an emergency room, cut loose.
“If you’re so sure it's no worse than the flu or a hoax, why are you hiding in your house? Volunteer at a soup kitchen or a homeless shelter. Give somebody a break who could use one. And leave the gloves and mask at home.”
Silence, and a few nods of approval
Meanwhile, the numbers continue to spin upwards by the day and the hour.
For a lot of us, we’re past a point where the numbers help or make sense. They’re dizzying. Sheltered in place, what do you do? Focus on the positive, difficult though it may be. Here, we have a roof overhead and food in the pantry.
I know of a college kid from up north. Met her parents once a few years back. The kid took the trip of a lifetime in early March, overseas to a wedding, just as America was awakening to the mounting threat.
Her brothers and her father contracted coronavirus not long after she got home. Her dad is fighting for his life on a ventilator.
Imagine what she is feeling now. Imagine being 21 years old and carrying that for the rest of your life.
Damn the numbers. Pray for the people they represent.
