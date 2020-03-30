Chris Holland had a lot on his mind. In his position, who wouldn’t? His 17-year-old son is all but certain to have coronavirus.
But before he could begin telling a deeply frustrating story about an ungodly wait for test results, Holland had to find a calendar. “I need to be certain of the dates,” he said.
Kevin Holland showed all the scary symptoms — high fever, body aches and a persistent hacking cough — and went for a test March 21, a Saturday.
Medical folks told the Hollands the results would be available in four days. Then it was eight. Then 10, which was Monday.
And by mid-afternoon, still no results.
“Every time we call, it’s further and further behind,” Holland said. “It’s not just us waiting for results. It’s everybody he came into contact with. … It’s beyond frustrating.”
Delays part of process
Sadly, the Holland family — young Kevin in particular — is far from alone in experiencing this particular series of maddening, frightening and inexplicable delays.
Got a fever? If it’s not spiking or you’re not gasping for breath, forget about being tested for coronavirus.
And if you’re unfortunate enough to qualify, good luck getting results. I know of a health-care professional — who works at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, for crying out loud — who waited 11 days before finding out she was negative. For now.
How is that even possible?
Holland said his son began experiencing symptoms March 18, a Wednesday. Flu is rampant, but these days who can help fearing that the body aches and fever is really something far more threatening.
Still, they tried not to think the worst and remained vigilant. A couple days later, when the young man’s breathing became labored, Holland said they knew they had to act.
They made an appointment at an urgent care and showed up early that Saturday. They waited in their car for more than an hour, Holland said.
That’s not the fault of the medical staff; it’s just another sign of the strain on the medical system.
“They came out in full gear. Mask, face guard, everything,” Holland said.
Two swabs were taken. The first was for the flu. When that came back negative, the decision was made to go ahead with the second.
“The scariest thing was when he started having trouble breathing,” Holland said.
Medical folks told the family the results should be back in four days. “That seemed reasonable,” Holland said.
But being parents, Holland and his wife Debbie called the office in three days. If you’ve got kids — of any age — you get that.
“They said they were sorry, but it was going to be more like eight days,” Holland said.
Moms and Dads are supposed to fix things and protect their kids. It’s what we do. And when you can’t move heaven and earth to help a sick child — no matter how old — you feel helpless.
Frustrated, Holland said he called the Forsyth County Department of Public Health to see if there was something, anything, that could be done.
The answer, politely and professionally given, was brief and to the point.
“All they could tell us is that a lot of places were five to seven days behind,” he said. “By my count, (the test) was 10 days ago.”
So what then? What would you do?
Self-quarantine
The Hollands did the only thing they could do. Kevin self-quarantined in his room, and the anxious parents stayed away as best they could.
“He’s up in his room,” Holland said. “There’s a bathroom for him only, and he’s got wipes in there to clean his phone, game controller and door knobs. All the things they tell you to do.
“We let him go out on the front porch once in a while. I know he’s going stir crazy in there.”
This spring was supposed to be a time of joy and achievement. Kevin is bound for the University of North Carolina at Wilmington, the same school where his older sister is in her senior year.
With coronavirus, the victory laps of senior years — plus the milestones of graduation ceremonies — are all but wiped out for the foreseeable future.
For now, though, those are secondary concerns.
Kevin’s symptoms have lessened, which makes sense since it’s been more than 10 days since he began experiencing them.
“He’s positive (for coronavirus). We have no doubt,” Holland said. “He’s had all the symptoms. Being told is just a formality at this point.”
Besides, medically verified test results this far in aren’t for the Hollands. The results are for everyone Kevin contacted before he began showing symptoms. Letting them know is the responsible (and right) thing to do.
“He visited (UNCW) before the symptoms,” Holland said. “His sister has three roommates, and they’re down there wanting to go home but stuck in their apartment until they find out.”
More maddening is the fact that a small parade of asymptomatic politicians, celebrities, athletes and the well-connected who’ve managed to not only jump the line to get tests but learned the results in what seems like no time.
“My head is going to explode,” Holland said. “I feel bad for anybody who’s got it. But it’s not for them. That’s not the point. The tests are for everyone who’s come into contact with (a COVID-19 patient.)”
The next obstacle, with or without medically confirmed results, is telling a teenager that he still has to be careful.
That’s another reason Holland felt it important to share his family’s story. That maybe, just maybe, one indestructible young man (or woman) might think twice about where they go or who they see.
“A lot of kids don’t seem to be taking it seriously, and they’re not super informed,” Holland said.
As stories like the Hollands circulate, let’s hope that changes. Before it’s too late.
