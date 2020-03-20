Nothing unusual about a U.S. senator flapping gums in front of a room filled with executives and check-writers.
Talking, sometimes out of both sides of their mouths while actually saying very little, is part of the job description.
So the tape recording of Winston-Salem’s own Sen. Richard Burr warning an audience in early February in dire terms about the then-distant coronavirus pandemic shouldn’t come as a shock.
After all, a lot of those same CEOs and leading lights may well be paying him directly in two years when he slides off into lobby-land to reap the massive windfalls that ex-senators treat as birthright.
What Burr told the captains of industry probably isn’t all that much different than what he likely told golf buddies, too.
Nor should it come as a shock that Burr was quietly selling off personal stock worth up to $1.72 million in 33 separate transactions a week before the market tanked.
Drain the swamp.
A bad look
Burr isn’t just your average strip-mall money manager reading from a script to calm nervous retirees.
Rather, he’s North Carolina’s senior senator and the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee and, as such, he knows things.
Burr and other powerful lawmakers were privy to briefings with actual, professional intelligence about the spread and scope of the coming virus — information unavailable to the rest of us mopes.
Though in truth, all it really takes to understand a little of what may come is a newspaper subscription and an average recall of U.S. history. Which Burr demonstrated in his remarks, according to the recording published by NPR.
“There’s one thing I can tell you about this: It is much more aggressive in its transmission than anything we have seen in recent history,” he said. “It’s probably more akin to the 1918 pandemic.”
Furthermore, he warned execs to curtail international travel. Membership in The Tar Heel Circle costs between $500 and $10,000, though the meeting was also open to another, more affordable $25-per-year group.
The problem, of course, was that the senior senator was telling the well-connected in the familiar pay-to-play American way rather than, say, regular North Carolinians now worried for their families, health and their jobs.
His staff, naturally, saw things another way. But they’re paid to do that, at least until the boss lands a corner office at the firm of Grease, Gladhand and Golf Consulting LLC.
“Senator Burr has been banging the drum about the importance of public health preparedness for more than 20 years,” Burr spokeswoman Caitlin Carroll said. “His message has always been, and continues to be, that we must be prepared to protect American lives in the event of a pandemic or bio-attack. Since early February, whether in constituent meetings or open hearings, he has worked to educate the public about the tools and resources our government has to confront the spread of coronavirus. At the same time, he has urged public officials to fully utilize every tool at their disposal in this effort.”
No word on whether Burr advised public officials to dump stock, though.
Good for you, pastor
Meanwhile, back on Planet Forsyth, the confirmed case count continues to climb — seven, as of Friday morning. Not a ton, but consider the paucity of testing when looking at that.
The real problem is a lack of specificity by local officials.
The county Department of Public Health remains steadfast in its refusal to provide information about where local cases originated or who the patients may have contacted.
It was left to a pastor in Kernersville to take it upon himself to warn members of the Main Street Baptist Church in a letter about a potential exposure and the temporary closure of its daycare.
Good on you, Rev. Walter Overman, for having the sense and foresight to put information in the public realm and trust reasonable people to make their own decisions.
(Social media handled the notification about the closure of a Chick-fil-A, also in Kernersville.)
The question was, is and shall be: WTH, health officials?
Someone working the county’s COVID-19 hotline accused Main Street Baptist of “inciting panic.”
The guess here is that wasn’t an isolated, off-the-cuff remark; it sounds like a directive from the top.
For contrast sake, look to Raleigh, where Wake County health officials took to the airwaves to tell people about a patient who’d attended a specific concert and urge people to call if they’d been, too.
In a way, the actions of local health officials — Director Joshua Swift is the name at the top of the letterhead — mirrors the conduct of Sen. Burr.
Both were hoarding information and keeping it from the public, albeit for different reasons.
Drain the swamp?
Secrecy, pay to play and the old boy network are alive and well.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Any chance these corrupt politicians are held accountable for these criminal actions? Insider trading is still a crime, right? This story will get lost among the ongoing panic and hysteria. Move along people, nothing to see here...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.