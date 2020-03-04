No offense, but starting the day pawing through rapidly clearing shelves at Walmart is less than ideal.
Stocking up on facemasks might be over-the-top and a tad paranoid. The experts — doctors and public-health professionals — are singing from the same handbook there.
But loading up on hand sanitizer? That seemed prudent.
“You’re a day late,” said a Walmart employee first thing Wednesday morning.
Friendly, super helpful and completely unauthorized by the retail giant to speak publicly, the woman is ideally suited to gauge the public mood as she’s smack in the middle of the rapidly changing — and most likely futile — battle against COVID-19, the actual scientific name for the coronavirus.
What else are normal people talking about today? Not Super Tuesday or Mayor Bloomberg. Neither one of those has claimed nine American lives and more than 3,100 worldwide.
“Hand sanitizer? That’s the last one we have,” the woman said, gesturing toward an industrial-sized tub at her work station. “Lady came through (Tuesday) and walked out with 12 bottles. The big ones. I don’t think anybody has any.”
Homemade sanitizer
News about COVID-19 spreads almost as fast as the virus itself. Cell-phone feeds are jammed with headlines.
“Can’t find Purell or other hand sanitizers?” read a headline in USA Today. “Here’s how to make it at home with vodka or rubbing alcohol.”
Whelp. At least there’s vodka.
The death toll stood at nine Wednesday morning with more than 100 confirmed cases spread across at least 15 states
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services confirmed Tuesday the first case in North Carolina, an unidentified Wake County resident who’d traveled to Washington state — ground zero (so far) for infections in the U.S.
Information about the availability of testing, too, made the rounds. The state’s public-health laboratory only became able to test for the virus on Tuesday, a frighteningly slow development since the entire world has been watching the creep of COVID-19 for weeks now.
“I know that people are worried about this virus, and I want to assure North Carolinians our state is prepared,” said Gov. Roy Cooper in the standard, all-is-well way prone to high-ranking politicians who travel by helicopter and private cars.
That’s most likely true.
But the acknowledgement that the state public-health lab only got up to speed with testing 48 hours ago does seem to undercut the message just a tad. That’s on the federal government and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which was slow to do anything about initially faulty test kits.
At the local level, the name Joshua Swift isn’t one most regular people have heard. And that, in all honesty, is probably for the best.
Swift, an actual scientist with a master’s in public health, is the director of public health for Forsyth County and suddenly a man in demand as fear (and misinformation) spikes. The news out of Wake County ratcheted up the level of concern.
“Obviously with social media we’re seeing more people (who) are concerned,” Swift said Wednesday. “We are getting more outreach from people with questions and we’re working hard, along with our partners, to educate people.”
And that, so far, involves repetition, repeating oneself and saying the same thing over and over and over again.
All together now … it’s a litany that bears repeating.
If you’re feeling sick, go see a doctor. Practice good cough/sneeze etiquette by blowing germs into an elbow or, better yet, a tissue.
Stay home if you’re ill, which is easier said than done for working people without adequate health insurance or paid sick days. Don’t snake a finger up your nose or in your eyes, avoid touching your face and, above all else, wash your hands. Use soap and hot water for crying out loud.
Remain calm, but vigilant
Without getting too scientific about it, Swift’s basic message for Forsyth County is much the same as that being pushed by state and federal officials.
Be prepared, but don’t stroke out. There is no need to rifle Sam’s Club like a looter during a power outage.
COVID-19 is in North Carolina and it is likely to spread. But odds are, if you don’t have an already compromised immune system or are otherwise susceptible to infections, it’s not going to kill you.
“I would just say, that like with any illness — the flu or the common cold — it’s good to have a plan,” Swift said. “Same as if you’d have to miss work or keep the kids home from school. We’re in the middle of flu season.”
The local department of public health, he said, isn’t the place to go for primary health care. That would be a physician’s office, one of those doc-in-the-box outfits with the $50 co-pay or a Minute Clinic.
The county does have in its employ a staff tasked with dealing with communicable diseases, but COVID-19 is but one of many. “There are over 80 communicable diseases that the state monitors,” Swift said. “Norovirus. The flu. Hepatitis A, B and C. Tuberculosis.”
True thing, but none of those are sucking up oxygen in quite the same way as coronavirus. A mortality rate of between 1 percent and 4 percent will do that; seasonal flu runs a death rate of about 0.1 percent.
Swift is no dummy. Same as the rest of us, he has seen store shelves shedding facemasks, hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes as fast as trees lose leaves during an autumn windstorm.
“The best thing is to practice good hand-washing,” he said. “Masks are for people who are already sick. Sanitizer is a good supplement. Soap and water for 20 seconds.”
Solid advice, but still it begs the question: Shouldn’t people have been washing their hands long before COVID-19 showed up? Basic hygiene ... hello?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
[thumbup] Sane and sage commentary.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.