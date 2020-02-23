Moments after I sat down to begin work on this week’s column, having been distracted by toilet plunging, furnace maintenance, circulation inventory and various other duties a small-town newspaper editor inherits through staff cuts, Southern snow panic erupted in full force.
After a few days of speculation, every weather expert who ever caught a snowflake on his tongue agreed a couple of inches of the white stuff would arrive in a matter of hours.
My phone buzzed with a weather advisory from local emergency management, email lit up with a red-flag warning that the newspaper’s next edition would go to press two hours early, and even the jackasses who constantly rip us on social media were looking for updated forecast information rather than posting “your a idiot liberal rag.”
Distracted from my original topic — no, it wasn’t more monkey news — and facing extreme deadline pressure, I ditched this week’s column and instead quickly penned this snow-related news story. Though completely fabricated, I believe it’s a fairly accurate representation of what occurs when snow falls ‘round these parts.
***
Somewhere in the South — grocery stores were stripped of milk, bread and Mountain Dew, motorists were stranded along interstate highways and newspaper subscribers were surprised by early deliveries as up to two inches of snow pounded communities across the region.
Despite several days of forecasted snowfall, some area residents and travelers were taken by surprise by the wintry blast.
“I looked out the window and saw it coming down, but I really didn’t believe it was snowing because of all the fake news nowadays,” said a man who declined to give his name, citing his disdain for the mainstream media.
“After about an inch and a half fell, I figured I had better get on the road and drive as fast as I could to pick up some milk, bread and Mountain Dew in case I got snowed in,” he said as he stood watching a tow truck pull his now-battered Buick Riviera from a ditch.
Another stranded motorist, Jasmine Naveah McKenna, said she was en route from Burlington, Vt., to Asheville, N.C., to open a combination salt cave spa/vegan taco restaurant when she took her eyes off the road to search for an NPR station and slammed her Subaru Forester into the back of DOT snowplow.
“Bummer,” she said.
Local emergency officials reported three people were injured in unrelated yet similar incidents when they fell from their roofs trying to sweep snow out of satellite dishes.
Schools in some regions closed days ahead of the winter event, while others waited until snow began to fall to send students home. School officials received harsh public criticism for their decisions.
“I can’t believe that bunch of know-nothings turned school out so early,” one commenter posted on Facebook.
“I can’t believe that bunch of know-nothings waited so long to turn school out,” posted another.
The governor mobilized the National Guard, issuing a proclamation that read “whereas up to two devastating inches of snow paralyzed this great state and whereby I, the governor in this important election year have the authority — nay, the moral duty — to keep our citizenry stocked with milk, bread and Mountain Dew, I hereby proclaim that all helicopters, whirlybirds and unmanned drones deliver these essentials.”
The junior U.S. Senator’s press office issued a statement saying “in contrast to the governor’s abhorrent lack of action on behalf of the people of this great state, the senator, with the full backing of the president, stands ready to request federal aid in the form of milk, bread and Mountain Dew.”
Meteorologists with the National Weather Service said tomorrow’s forecast is sunny with a high of 55.
